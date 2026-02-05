Nasser Hussain praised Mitchell Marsh's captaincy for Australia's T20 side, calling him a genuine leader you want to play for. Hussain noted his example-setting form and the positive impact leadership has had on his explosive batting.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain highlighted the importance of Mitchell Marsh as a captain for the Australian side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'The Experts' View, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlights the impact of Marsh's presence as a captain. Hussain noted that Marsh is a captain who leads from the front by example, and that his leadership has refined his batting approach. Mitchell Marsh is a player who gives explosive starts to Australia's innings and fulfils the need for a good captain in T20Is.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hussain on Marsh's Leadership

The former England captain also mentioned the prominence of hard-hitter Tim David as a finisher and the role of leg-spinner Adam Zampa in subcontinental conditions. "You need a good captain. Mitchell Marsh is a good captain just by his personality. He is someone you warm up to. I think the whole cricketing world likes Mitchell Marsh. And when you like your captain, you want to play for him. I would want to play for Mitchell Marsh. He seems a very genuine person. If he says, 'Come on, lads, let's do this,' you would want to do it. He leads by example. His form at the top of the order has been superb. In T20 cricket, you need a good captain, and he is that. You need a guy who provides explosive starts to your innings, Marsh provides that," Hussain said.

Australia's 'Core Spine' of Skilled Players

"You need a good finisher, and Tim David is there for that role. He has been brilliant at finishing innings over the last year. And you need a very fine spinner to get quick breakthroughs, especially in India, which is Adam Zampa. So with new players coming through, Australia still has that core spine of highly skilled players. Leadership has given Mitchell Marsh a new dimension. He is revelling in it, especially with his batting," he added.

Australia's T20 World Cup Campaign

The Marsh-led Australian team will enter the Men's T20 World Cup as favourites and will kick off their campaign against Ireland on February 11 at Colombo's R. Premdasa Stadium.

Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)