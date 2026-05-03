Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton expressed his gratitude for the team's diverse coaching staff, calling them 'a lot of knowledge to tap into'. Despite MI's largely disappointing season, Rickelton has been their highest run-getter.

'A lot of knowledge to tap into'

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton expressed his gratitude of being able to work with coaching staff members, who played for different countries across different eras, saying that "it is a lot of knowledge to tap into".

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MI's campaign looks done and dusted with two wins and seven losses, but nonetheless, they would be playing for their respect against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Rickelton has been the highest run-getter for MI in this largely disappointing season, with 297 runs in seven innings at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 177.84, with a century and a fifty.

MI's coaching staff has spanned players from various countries across various eras, such as head coach Mahela Jayawardene, batting coach Kieron Pollard, fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga and spin bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Rickelton said, "The experience each one has and the cricket they have played at all levels is exceedingly great. We have different generations of coaches and support staff who bring their own flavour towards seeing the game. Mahela played before my time; Polly is playing and coaching. This group is special and has their own methods. It is a game in which one always learns something new about every single day and then getting help from these legends from various countries is a lot of knowledge to tap into."

A 'Surreal' Feeling

On securing the fastest century and highest score of franchise history, a knock of 123* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rickelton said that the "feeling is surreal" but he got to know about this after the match.

"It feels pretty special when you look at the calibre of players that have walked through this same dressing room and have their names on the honours board. Sitting at the top of all this, I never thought it would happen but at the end of it all, it feels good," as per MI's official website.

Team Squads

Squads: Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari. (ANI)