Mirra Andreeva reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, ending Marta Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak. The 19-year-old won 6-1, 6-3, becoming the third-youngest French Open finalist of the 21st century.

Mirra Andreeva ended Marta Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros on, becoming the third-youngest player this century to advance to the French Open title match.

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A Historic Victory

No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva needed just 76 minutes to secure a place in the first Grand Slam final of her career at Roland Garros, defeating No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to end the Ukrainian's 17-match winning streak. The 19-year-old will now contest the eighth tour-level final of her career and her fourth of the 2026 season.

At 19, Andreeva becomes the third-youngest Roland Garros finalist of the 21st century, behind only 17-year-old Kim Clijsters and 18-year-old Coco Gauff. She is also the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam final since Gauff's run to the Roland Garros title match in 2022. Andreeva will now look to become the first teenage Grand Slam champion since Gauff's triumph at the 2023 US Open when she faces qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who stunned No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider in the second semifinal. The championship match will mark the first meeting between Andreeva and Chwalinska.

'I've never felt anything like this before'

"I was very, very nervous coming into this match," Andreeva said as per the WTA Tour website. "Until this match, she hasn't lost a match on clay, so of course that puts a lot of pressure. She's an amazing player, a very tough opponent, and I'm first of all super happy with the way I played today, then I'm happy that I got revenge from the Madrid final, and then, as well, I'm happy that I'm in my first-ever Grand Slam final.

All of these feelings combined ... I've never felt anything like this before, and I'm very excited about the last match here in Paris," she added. (ANI)