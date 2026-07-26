Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, winning the women's 48 kg weightlifting event. This is her third CWG gold. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and VP CP Radhakrishnan congratulated her.

Leaders Congratulate Chanu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on winning the gold medal in weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, with Singh praising her determination and Radhakrishnan lauding her consistent performances for the country.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh said Chanu's "unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence" had brought glory to the nation. "Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Gold Medal in Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought glory to the nation. This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and dedication that continues to inspire millions of young Indians. Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years to come," Singh wrote.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his "heartiest congratulations" to Chanu on winning India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. "Your consistent medal-winning performances for India at the highest level over the years reflect your exceptional dedication, resilience and pursuit of excellence. Your remarkable achievements over the years have made the entire nation proud. Wishing you many more laurels and continued success in the years ahead," he wrote on X.

"A champion. A trailblazer. A symbol of India's strength. Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's 48 kg Weightlifting event at the #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games. Your triumph is more than a medal it is a celebration of perseverance, excellence & the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti. The nation salutes you & celebrates your extraordinary achievement," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

A Hat-trick of Gold Medals

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth Games gold medal after lifting 105 kg in the clean and jerk category of the women's 48 kg final at Glasgow 2026, securing India's first gold medal of the Games. Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg. She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games. (ANI)