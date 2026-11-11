Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a major player trade. Hardik Pandya moves to PBKS for Rs 18 crore, while MI acquires left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the same fee, aiming to strengthen their bowling attack for the upcoming seasons.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Complete Major IPL Trade

Mumbai Indians (MI) co-owner Akash Ambani wished star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya luck after his departure from the franchise, saying that the five-time champions have shared "some very special moments" with Hardik, and his contribution, energy and competitive spirit were valuable in the franchise's success over the years. After days of speculation and debates, the much-anticipated trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been completed. While MI have let go their star all-rounder and multi-time champion Hardik Pandya, the two-time finalists Punjab have traded their homegrown left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to the other side. Hardik will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Akash Ambani Bids Farewell to Hardik Pandya

In a statement, Akash Ambani said, "Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team. His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead.”

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians

Welcoming India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh, Akash said that the left-armer will "add an extra dimension" to their bowling attack. "Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold," he said.

Reflecting on Hardik Pandya’s Tenure

Pandya’s trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner.

However, Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming, as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. In the 2025 season, MI did reach the playoffs but finished at the bottom and in 9th place in the 2024 and 2026 seasons, respectively, under Hardik's captaincy.

Arshdeep Singh’s Path to MI

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS’ all-time leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep’s ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack.