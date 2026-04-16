Guillermo Hoyos has been appointed Inter Miami’s new coach after Javier Mascherano’s departure. Despite his long friendship with Lionel Messi, Hoyos insists he will train the superstar hard as Miami chase success in MLS.

Guillermo Hoyos said his long friendship with Lionel Messi will not stop him working the Argentine superstar hard in training, as he was unveiled as the new coach of MLS side Inter Miami on Wednesday.

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Hoyos, previously Miami's sporting director, replaces Javier Mascherano, who departed the club for "personal reasons" Tuesday just four months after guiding the club to its first MLS Cup title.

The 62-year-old Hoyos was a key former mentor of Messi with Barcelona's youth team more than two decades ago, and the Argentine pair have remained close ever since.

"Friendship is non-negotiable. We share a friendship that spans many years," said Hoyos, speaking in Spanish, at his first press conference.

"However, that friendship does not mean that we will be constantly hovering over him or in his face every single day."

A club statement initially said Hoyos will take charge of the team for the "upcoming matches," but the team has since referred to him as head coach in social media posts.

Club sources told AFP that Hoyos is expected to remain at the helm only until the middle of the year, with a new coaching setup in place by the start of the Leagues Cup in August.

After seven rounds this season, Inter Miami sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Messi, a 2022 World Cup winner and eight-time Ballon d'Or laureate, is the jewel in the crown of Miami's squad.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)