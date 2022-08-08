CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners
India's final tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham read 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, and they stood behind third-placed Canada.
Led by the iconic PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day, while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show as the country wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in Birmingham with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth.
It was anticipated that Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the formidable duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would take the top spots on the podium, but Sharat Kamal's 40-year-old victory over an equally talented foe in Liam Pitchford served as the cherry on top. With such accomplishment, India increased its total number of gold medals to 22, four fewer than in 2018.
However, this time, the sport of shooting was not included. The shooters had contributed seven golds in Gold Coast's 66-medal haul, and considering that, India certainly put up a good show.
However, with Australia's 7-0 hammering of the men's hockey team, when at least a spirited fight was anticipated, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note. The manner in which India caved in took away the joy of the silver medal it managed.
From shuttlers, paddlers, weightlifters, boxers and more, here's a look at the list of winners who did the country proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham:
Gold medal winners
1. Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg - Weightlifting
2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg - Weightlifting
3. Achinta Sheuli - Men’s 73kg - Weightlifting
4. Indian women's team - Women's fours - Lawn bowls
5. Indian men's team - Men's team - Table Tennis
6. Sudhir - Men's heavyweight - Para Powerlifting
7. Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg freestyle - Wrestling
8. Sakshi Malik - Women's 62kg freestyle - Wrestling
9. Deepak Punia - Men’s 86kg freestyle - Wrestling
10. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57kg freestyle - Wrestling
11. Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53kg freestyle - Wrestling
12. Naveen - Men's 74kg freestyle - Wrestling
13. Bhavina Patel - Women's singles - Para Table Tennis
14. Nitu Ghangas - Women's 48kg minimumweight - Boxing
15. Amit Panghal - Men's 51kg flyweight - Boxing
16. Eldhose Paul - Men’s triple jump - Athletics
17. Nikhat Zareen - Women's 50kg light flyweight - Boxing
18. Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula - Mixed doubles - Table Tennis
19. PV Sindhu - Women's singles - Badminton
20. Lakshya Sen - Men's singles - Badminton
21. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty - Men's doubles - Badminton
22. Sharath Kamal - Men's singles - Table Tennis
Sliver medal winners
1. Sanket Sargar - Men's 55kg - Weightlifting
2. Bindyarani Devi - Women's 55kg - Weightlifting
3. Sushila Devi Likmabam - Women's 48kg - Judo
4. Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg - Weightlifting
5. Indian mixed team - Mixed team - Badminton
6. Tulika Maan - Women's +78kg - Judo
7. Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Athletics
8. Anshu Malik - Women's 57kg freestyle - Wrestling
9. Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10000m race walk - Athletics
10. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase - Athletics
11. Indian men's team - Men's fours - Lawn Bowls
12. Abdulla Aboobacker - Men’s triple jump - Athletics
13. Sharath Kamal / G Sathiyan - Men's doubles - Table Tennis
14. Women's cricket team - Women's T20 - Cricket
15. Sagar Ahlawat - Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight - Boxing
16. Men's hockey team
Bronze medal winners
1. Gururaja Poojary - Men's 61kg - Weightlifting
2. Vijay Kumar Yadav - Men's 60kg - Judo
3. Harjinder Kaur - Women's 71kg - Weightlifting
4. Lovepreet Singh - Men's 109kg - Weightlifting
5. Saurav Ghosal - Men's singles - Squash
6. Gurdeep Singh - Men's +109kg - Weightlifting
7. Tejaswin Shankar - Men's high jump - Athletics
8. Divya Kakran - Women’s 68kg freestyle - Wrestling
9. Mohit Grewal - Men’s 125kg freestyle - Wrestling
10. Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 60kg lightweight - Boxing
11. Pooja Gehlot - Women's 50kg freestyle - Wrestling
12. Pooja Sihag - Women’s 76kg freestyle - Wrestling
13. Mohammad Hussamuddin - Men's 57kg featherweight - Boxing
14. Deepak Nehra - Men's 97kg freestyle - Wrestling
15. Rohit Tokas - Men's 67kg welterweight - Boxing
16. Sonalben Patel - Women's singles Classes 3-5 - Para Table Tennis
17. Women's hockey team
18. Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10000m race walk - Athletics
19. Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw - Athletics
20. Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal - Mixed doubles - Squash
21. Kidambi Srikanth - Men's singles - Badminton
22. Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand - Women's doubles - Badminton
23. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles - Table Tennis
(With inputs from PTI