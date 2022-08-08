Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    India's final tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham read 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, and they stood behind third-placed Canada.

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

    Led by the iconic PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day, while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show as the country wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in Birmingham with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth. 

    Also read: CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch maiden gold; wishes pour in as India sweeps singles competition

    It was anticipated that Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the formidable duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy would take the top spots on the podium, but Sharat Kamal's 40-year-old victory over an equally talented foe in Liam Pitchford served as the cherry on top. With such accomplishment, India increased its total number of gold medals to 22, four fewer than in 2018. 

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    Also read: 40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years

    However, this time, the sport of shooting was not included. The shooters had contributed seven golds in Gold Coast's 66-medal haul, and considering that, India certainly put up a good show. 

    However, with Australia's 7-0 hammering of the men's hockey team, when at least a spirited fight was anticipated, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note. The manner in which India caved in took away the joy of the silver medal it managed. 

    Also read: CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    India's final tally read 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, and they stood behind third-placed Canada, far ahead with 92 medals (26-32-34). Australia (67-57-54) finished on top of hosts England (57-66-53). 

    From shuttlers, paddlers, weightlifters, boxers and more, here's a look at the list of winners who did the country proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham:

    Gold medal winners

    1. Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg - Weightlifting
    2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men's 67kg - Weightlifting
    3. Achinta Sheuli - Men’s 73kg - Weightlifting
    4. Indian women's team - Women's fours - Lawn bowls
    5. Indian men's team - Men's team - Table Tennis
    6. Sudhir - Men's heavyweight - Para Powerlifting
    7. Bajrang Punia - Men's 65kg freestyle - Wrestling
    8. Sakshi Malik - Women's 62kg freestyle - Wrestling
    9. Deepak Punia - Men’s 86kg freestyle - Wrestling
    10. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57kg freestyle - Wrestling
    11. Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53kg freestyle - Wrestling
    12. Naveen - Men's 74kg freestyle - Wrestling
    13. Bhavina Patel - Women's singles - Para Table Tennis
    14. Nitu Ghangas - Women's 48kg minimumweight - Boxing
    15. Amit Panghal - Men's 51kg flyweight - Boxing
    16. Eldhose Paul - Men’s triple jump - Athletics
    17. Nikhat Zareen - Women's 50kg light flyweight - Boxing
    18. Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula - Mixed doubles - Table Tennis
    19. PV Sindhu - Women's singles - Badminton
    20. Lakshya Sen - Men's singles - Badminton
    21. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty - Men's doubles - Badminton
    22. Sharath Kamal - Men's singles - Table Tennis

    Also read: CWG 2022 Exclusive: From mobile wallpaper to podium, how Jeremy Lalrinnunga manifested Gold on debut

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    Sliver medal winners

    1. Sanket Sargar - Men's 55kg - Weightlifting
    2. Bindyarani Devi - Women's 55kg - Weightlifting
    3. Sushila Devi Likmabam - Women's 48kg - Judo
    4. Vikas Thakur - Men's 96kg - Weightlifting
    5. Indian mixed team - Mixed team - Badminton
    6. Tulika Maan - Women's +78kg - Judo
    7. Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Athletics
    8. Anshu Malik - Women's 57kg freestyle - Wrestling
    9. Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10000m race walk - Athletics
    10. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase - Athletics
    11. Indian men's team - Men's fours - Lawn Bowls
    12. Abdulla Aboobacker - Men’s triple jump - Athletics
    13. Sharath Kamal / G Sathiyan - Men's doubles - Table Tennis
    14. Women's cricket team - Women's T20 - Cricket
    15. Sagar Ahlawat - Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight - Boxing
    16. Men's hockey team

    Also read: CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    Bronze medal winners

    1. Gururaja Poojary - Men's 61kg - Weightlifting
    2. Vijay Kumar Yadav - Men's 60kg - Judo
    3. Harjinder Kaur - Women's 71kg - Weightlifting
    4. Lovepreet Singh - Men's 109kg - Weightlifting
    5. Saurav Ghosal - Men's singles - Squash
    6. Gurdeep Singh - Men's +109kg - Weightlifting
    7. Tejaswin Shankar - Men's high jump - Athletics
    8. Divya Kakran - Women’s 68kg freestyle - Wrestling
    9. Mohit Grewal - Men’s 125kg freestyle - Wrestling
    10. Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 60kg lightweight - Boxing
    11. Pooja Gehlot - Women's 50kg freestyle - Wrestling
    12. Pooja Sihag - Women’s 76kg freestyle - Wrestling
    13. Mohammad Hussamuddin - Men's 57kg featherweight - Boxing
    14. Deepak Nehra - Men's 97kg freestyle - Wrestling
    15. Rohit Tokas - Men's 67kg welterweight - Boxing
    16. Sonalben Patel - Women's singles Classes 3-5 - Para Table Tennis
    17. Women's hockey team
    18. Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10000m race walk - Athletics
    19. Annu Rani - Women's javelin throw - Athletics
    20. Dipika Pallikal / Saurav Ghosal - Mixed doubles - Squash
    21. Kidambi Srikanth - Men's singles - Badminton
    22. Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand - Women's doubles - Badminton
    23. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles - Table Tennis

    Also read: Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
