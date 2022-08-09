Virat Kohli and others laud CWG 2022 Indian athletes: 'You have brought laurels to our country'

The Indian contingent during the Commonwealth Games 2022 has finished with 61 medals. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and other sports stars have wished the delegation for its efforts.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (USA) ended on Monday. India finished fourth in the medals tally, bagging 61 medals, which included 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals. As a result, the entire nation of India was impressed by the contingent's performance. At the same time, celebrities across genres, including sportspersons from across the field, lauded the delegation for its die-hard efforts, besides making the nation proud again. However, it is not India's best performance in the CWG to date, which was back in 2010, when it had won 101 medals.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his social media handles to acknowledge the performance of the Indian contingent. "You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," he wrote in the post he shared.

Also, legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar penned, "Many congratulations to @sharathkamal1, @sathiyantt & Indian Men's Hockey team. As our #CommonwealthGames2022 campaign ends, I would like to appreciate our athletes who participated and best wishes for all their future endeavours."

Four-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also did the same, as it noted, "Homecoming of Namma Heroes Proud Whistles to the contingent for the show." On the other hand, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad authored, "Many congratulations to all the athletes who put in spectacular performances and helped India earn glory at the #CWG2022. To all those who tried but couldn't win, best wishes for the events ahead, and it's only a matter of time for you to shine."