24-year-old ambidextrous spinner Vijay Yadav is making a name for himself in the UP T20 League, delivering a match-winning performance for Kashi Rudras. The Gorakhpur native, inspired by the 2011 World Cup win, is now eyeing an IPL spot.

The sight of a bowler comfortably switching arms mid-over is a rarity in modern cricket, but 24-year-old Vijay Yadav is making it a familiar spectacle in the UP T20 League. Armed with the unique ability to bowl with both arms, the young spinner recently delivered a match-winning performance, picking up two crucial wickets for the defending champions, Kashi Rudras, in their victory over his former franchise, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, according to a release.

Yadav's journey in the UP T20 League began when he was scouted as a promising local talent ahead of the 2024 season. He spent his first two years representing the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions before the Kashi Rudras roped him in for ₹5.2 lakhs at the 2026 auction. For the young spinner, however, the price tag was merely a stepping stone rather than a distraction. "Didn't think much about it," Yadav says, reflecting on his auction price. "For me, it's just that whatever you invest in cricket, God rewards you for it. Mostly, the money was just spent on equipment."

A World Cup-Inspired Beginning

Hailing from Gorakhpur, Yadav's cricketing dreams were born out of a historic national triumph. With a father serving as a Sub-Inspector in the police and his mother a homemaker, a career in sports wasn't necessarily the default path. "I belong to Gorakhpur. My father is a Sub-Inspector in the police and mummy is a homemaker," he explains, as quoted in the release. "I started cricket in 2012 when India won the World Cup in 2011... I got inspired by that. I got a lot of motivation that I should also do something good for the country."

Mastering a Rare Craft

That inspiration translated into years of grinding through the ranks. Yadav went on to represent the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) in both the U-19 and U-23 domestic tournaments, catching the eyes of scouts with his rare ambidextrous skill.

Mastering the art of bowling with both arms, however, was born out of tactical necessity rather than a desire to simply be different. "Like, from the starting my left hand used to work a little," Yadav notes, explaining his evolution. "Right-handed batters attack right-handed bowlers more, so there was some difficulty in bowling to them. After that, I started my left arm and worked hard on it... and with practice, I got more control."

While it looks entirely seamless on television, he admits the physical toll of his craft is often misunderstood. "Bowling with both hands is tough, though. People find it easy, but I have to practice with both hands."

His hard work didn't go unnoticed in his formative years. "Coaches supported me a lot because I was doing well, and if I have to do even better, I know I have to work hard."

A Handy Lower-Order Batter

While he is gaining a reputation as a mystery spinner, Yadav is also a handy lower-order batter. Interestingly, he sticks to a more traditional stance when he has a bat in hand. "I only do right-handed batting. I am a lower-order batter so mostly I try to hit sixes. Because I get fewer balls, I try to make a bigger impact."

Idol and Inspiration

When it comes to his mindset and approach to the game, Yadav looks up to a modern-day icon who is synonymous with relentless work ethic. "Idol is obviously Virat Kohli. He is the inspiration. Looking at him you feel like he has so much passion for cricket. It feels nice to see that. His motivation, dedication, aggression... I really like it."

Knocking on the IPL's Door

With his performances in the UP T20 League, the 24-year-old is already knocking on the doors of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The exposure from the state-level franchise tournament has put him on the radar of some of the biggest teams in the country.

"This platform is very big. I have also got a good platform here," Yadav says, acknowledging the impact of the UP T20 League. "I have even given trials for MI (Mumbai Indians). Last year, SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) also called me for trials."

As he continues to deceive batters with his ambidextrous craft for the Kashi Rudras, Vijay Yadav is rapidly becoming one of the standout stories of Season 4, a small-town boy with a rare talent, steadily bowling his way toward the big leagues. (ANI)