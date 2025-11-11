The Mayor's New World T20, a new professional cricket league, will debut in Florida from November 8-16, 2025. It will feature four franchises with international stars, and cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards will serve as the league ambassador.

Cricket's next significant milestone arrives in the United States this November as the Mayor's New World T20 makes its highly anticipated debut from November 8 to 16, 2025, at the Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as per a release from Mayor's New World T20.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Organised by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc, the 12-day international T20 tournament marks a landmark moment for the growth of professional cricket in North America -- uniting world-class athletes, high-energy competition, and global broadcast reach under one stage.

Franchises and Star Players

The league will feature four competitive franchises -- the Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders -- each blending international stars with promising domestic talent. Among the featured players are Denesh Ramdin and Tino Best (Florida Hurricanes); Dwayne Smith and Kevon Cooper (New York Cavaliers); Naman Ojha, Samit Patel, and Pawan Negi (California Steelers); and Chaitanya Bishnoi, Manpreet Gony, and Kennar Lewis (Chicago Raiders).

Sir Vivian Richards as League Ambassador

Adding global prestige, cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards serves as the official League Ambassador, bringing his unparalleled legacy and international influence to the event. His association underscores the league's vision of establishing the United States as a new powerhouse in world cricket.

Tournament Schedule

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Venue: Broward County Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Nov 8 - Match 1: Florida Hurricanes vs California Steelers Nov 9 - Match 2: New York Cavaliers vs Chicago Raiders Nov 10 - Match 3: Florida Hurricanes vs New York Cavaliers Nov 11 - Match 4: California Steelers vs Chicago Raiders Nov 12 - Match 5: Chicago Raiders vs Florida Hurricanes Nov 13 - Match 6: New York Cavaliers vs California Steelers Nov 15 - Semi Final Nov 16 - Grand Final

A New Era for Cricket in America

"The Mayor's New World T20 represents a new era for cricket in America," said Brijesh Mathur, Chairman of the League. "Florida is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a world-class venue and a passionate community. With Sir Vivian Richards as our League Ambassador, we are bringing international cricket's excitement, prestige, and global appeal to U.S. fans." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)