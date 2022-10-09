Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2022 Formula One world championship at Japanese Grand Prix

    At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen sits on the top of the drivers' ranking with 366 points, followed by Perez (253) who zoomed ahead of Leclerc (252), capping off a fantastic weekend for the Red Bull Racing team. 

    Max Verstappen wins 2022 FIA Formula One world championship at Japanese GP
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Max Verstappen has been crowned 2022 FIA Formula One world champion after winning the Japanese Grand Prix and with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc picking up a five-second penalty.

    The Red Bull Racing driver led the rain-hampered race at the Suzuka formula one track and won the timed dash over 24 seconds ahead of Leclerc, who was fighting off Verstappen's colleague Sergio Perez for the second place. 

    In the last lap of the race, Leclerc went off the track and rejoined perilously close to Perez to retake the second position. And even though Leclerc went to cross the finishing line at the second spot, the race stewards handed him a five-second penalty for gaining an undue advantage by going off the track.

    With this, Verstappen is now a two-time world champion. Following his win, Verstappen said: "It's crazy. There are mixed emotions. It's incredible. I am so thankful to all those who contributed to this. The work we have done together with Honda, to win the title twice with them, is emotional. Every year, the team has constantly been improving. It's good pressure, and its better that we are doing it here."

    At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen sits on the top of the drivers' ranking with 366 points, followed by Perez (253), who zoomed ahead of Leclerc (252), capping off a fantastic weekend for the Red Bull Racing team. 

    Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said he was truly grateful to Honda for their support in the earlier years and in 2022 as a supplier. Terming that result at Suzuka as unbelievable, Horner said the team did not expect to get enough points to win the driver's title in the race marred by a heavy downpour. 

    Heaping praise upon Verstappen, Horner said that the Dutchman is currently at another level, considering that there are four more races this season. The party, though, will be much bigger the day Red Bull seals the 2022 constructors' title. We shall party in style then, Horner said.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: First net session was amazing - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'First net session was amazing' - Suryakumar Yadav in Australia

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Who is Sahar Afsha? Bhojpuri Actress quits films for Islam RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Sahar Afsha? Bhojpuri Actress quits films for Islam

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time gcw

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Are you in a long-distance relationship? Here are 5 tips to make it last long sur

    Are you in a long-distance relationship? Here are 5 tips to make it last long

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon