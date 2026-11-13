Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United's new head coach, taking charge on November 18. He replaces Michael Carrick, aiming to steer the club out of the relegation zone following a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Mauricio Pochettino Named New Head Coach of Manchester United Club

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their men's first-team head coach, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager set to take charge from November 18. The Premier League club confirmed the appointment in an official statement on Friday, announcing that an agreement had been reached with the United States Football Federation for Pochettino and his coaching staff to be released following the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men's National Team.

Pochettino replaces Michael Carrick, who parted ways with United earlier this week following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season that left the club in the Premier League relegation zone. The 54-year-old Argentine is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his emphasis on building cohesive teams and his ability to develop individual players.

"Manchester United have reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men's National Team," the club said in its statement.

Pochettino began his managerial career with Espanyol in 2009 before moving to England, where he impressed during spells with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. At Southampton, he guided the club to a then club-record Premier League points tally in 2014. His most successful spell in English football came at Tottenham, where he spent five full seasons and established the north London club as regular contenders for UEFA Champions League qualification. Under his guidance, Spurs qualified for the competition in four consecutive seasons and reached their first Champions League final in 2019, where they lost to Liverpool. He subsequently moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, winning the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions before taking charge of Chelsea in 2023. Most recently, Pochettino led the US Men's National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

His appointment comes at a difficult time for Manchester United, who have endured a disastrous beginning to their league campaign, managing just one victory in their opening 10 Premier League matches and slipping to 18th in the standings. Carrick's departure marked the end of his second spell at Old Trafford, less than six months after he was handed a two-year contract. United had cited the need for a change following their disappointing start to the season. The club had praised Carrick's contribution during his time in charge, describing him as a Manchester United legend and acknowledging his leadership, dedication and professionalism. Pochettino will now face the immediate challenge of reviving United's fortunes and steering the club away from the relegation zone as they look to get their season back on track.