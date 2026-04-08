The 90th Masters Tournament begins at Augusta National, where the world's best golfers compete for the Green Jacket. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is aiming for a third victory, while Jon Rahm looks to defend his 2023 title.

Steeped in history and tradition, the Masters Tournament is the first of the year's four men's major golf championships. The world's best players will arrive in Georgia, USA, and venture down Magnolia Lane - the prestigious entrance drive to Augusta National Golf Club - to begin their quest for the winner's Green Jacket. From 9 to 12 April, the 90th edition of this revered sporting event will be contested on the azalea-lined fairways and immaculate greens, according to a release.

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Scottie Scheffler's Quest for a Third Crown

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of several Rolex Testimonees bidding to reclaim the Masters crown. The 29-year-old American produced an outstanding season in 2025, securing two majors, the PGA Championship and The Open, and will be seeking to win the Masters for a third time following victories in 2022 and 2024.

Commenting on the emotions he feels at Augusta National Golf Club, Scheffler said, "I think the feeling that you get and the gratefulness of being able to achieve a lifelong dream is so special. It is just really fun to put on the Green Jacket, and when you go back the next year, you get to host the Champions Dinner and do all the things that you have dreamed about. Going from being a little kid learning to play the game to winning the Masters is a truly humbling experience."

A Legacy of Champions

If victorious, Scheffler will add his name to an illustrious list of fellow Rolex Testimonees who have won the Masters on more than two occasions. Jack Nicklaus leads the title count with six, followed by Tiger Woods on five, Arnold Palmer on four and Phil Mickelson and Gary Player on three.

Rahm Aims for a Repeat

Jon Rahm also has the opportunity to become a multiple Masters winner. The Spaniard triumphed at Augusta in 2023 and will attempt to repeat the feat this year after joining a group of golfing greats at the Champions Dinner on April 7. "Playing at Augusta National Golf Club is the most special feeling in golf," said Rahm. "Since the Masters takes place at Augusta National every year and Tuesday night's Champions Dinner is a tradition, for me this moment is always going to be hard to beat. To be among a list of Rolex champions such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Scottie Scheffler is fantastic. Being able to spend time with them at dinner is amazing and makes for a unique evening."

A Test of Skill and Fortitude

The Masters is a captivating occasion for all watching around the world. This 72-hole competition is a test of technical skill and mental fortitude, requiring precision throughout. Rolex Testimonees have often stepped up when it matters most to deliver some of the most memorable moments at this extraordinary venue.

Rolex and Golfing Legends

This year, Nicklaus celebrates the 40th anniversary of his sixth Masters title in 1986. Aged 46, he became the tournament's oldest winner, coming from four shots back in the final round. Nicklaus is a key figure in Rolex's enduring relationship with golf that began in 1967, and centred on an association with Palmer, Nicklaus and Player. Known as The Big Three, they popularized the sport worldwide and the brand's partnership with the game has grown and flourished ever since. Nicklaus and Player will return to the first tee next Thursday to hit the opening shots alongside fellow Honorary Starter and Rolex legend Tom Watson.

Rising Stars to Watch

Several Rolex Testimonees have the chance to etch their names alongside these legends on the Masters honour roll. Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are among those in the invitation-only field bidding to reach new heights on their journeys to achievement by claiming the Green Jacket at this magnificent sporting theatre. (ANI)