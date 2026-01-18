Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy led the 57th Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Gujarat and Hyderabad. Sportspersons like P Gopichand also joined the nationwide event, promoting fitness, sustainability, and community building.

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya pedals in Gujarat, and G Kishan Reddy joins the Hyderabad event along with sportspersons P Gopichand, Deepthi Jeevanji, and Esha Singh as special guests, according to a release. The 57th edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle was conducted in full swing across multiple locations this morning. Union Sports Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led from the front in Gondal near Rajkot, while Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy helmed the event in Hyderabad, with over 1,000 participants. Together, the initiative, launched in December 2024, once again encompassed the length and breadth of the nation with widespread participation.

Mandaviya Leads Event in Gujarat

The Sundays on Cycle event in Gondal saw enthusiastic participation, with 250 cyclists, spreading the powerful message of fitness and sustainability. "To make India fit, we have to participate on Sundays on a cycle," wrote Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter on Sunday.

As he interacted with the participants, stories emerged about how cycling has played a role in community building. Hiten Patel, a 48-year-old businessman who was at the event, shared that he, along with his group of friends have now made it a habit to cycle regularly. "We make time to cycle everyday and we have been doing it for the last 3 months as a group. It acts as a great energy booster and is also a wonderful way to stay connected with friends, which usually takes a backseat in our fast-paced lives." Appreciative of the Union Minister's initiative, he added, "When someone as busy as him can find time to join these programmes, I think we all can make the time."

Speaking at the occasion, Mandaviya, who is a regular at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, said, "Cycling is the best exercise for all age groups. It also helps to reduce carbon footprints. We must all come together and take up cycling regularly. I enjoy cycling with some many people, it gives all of us a sense of community, which is very important. I urge Indians across the nation to join every Sunday in a location in your city."

Stressing on the importance to be physically and mentally fit, he added, "A country is only as strong as its citizens. If we have to create a Viksit Bharat of our dreams, we will have to ensure that every Indian is at their best physical and mental fitness so that everyone can contribute to the development of the nation. This is the vision that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for us."

Star-Studded Event in Hyderabad

The 57th edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle on January 18, organised by the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India, unfolded into a fitness carnival, blending sport, culture and community into one unforgettable spectacle. Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a nationwide 'jan andolan', recording participation of over 22 lakh citizens across more than 2 lakh locations. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' and addresses twin national priorities of fighting obesity and promoting sustainable, low-carbon lifestyles.

At the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, the event, held in association with Heartfulness Institute, was graced by several eminent dignitaries and sporting icons, including Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana Shiva Sena Reddy, badminton legend, Dronacharya Awardee Pullela Gopichand, Arjuna Award winning shooter Esha Singh and Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji, M. Ramesh Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad City, as well as several other athletes, Fit India Ambassadors, Champions and cycling leaders from Hyderabad were felicitated for their contribution to spreading the fitness message.

Speaking on the occasion, G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the importance of integrating fitness into daily life, noting how initiatives like Sundays on Cycle reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting a healthier and more active society. "A Healthy India is our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's ultimate goal, and through the Fit India Mission, we are working to reverse the health issues caused by modern lifestyles. Today, changes in our diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental factors are leading to rising obesity and mental stress. To combat this, the Prime Minister has even called on citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption. We must remember that while technology has made life easier, it has reduced the physical labour that kept previous generations healthy; we must consciously reintegrate movement into our daily lives," Kishan Reddy garu mentioned.

Pullela Gopichand, meanwhile, emphasised the role of consistent physical activity in building both sporting excellence and disciplined lifestyles. "It's really wonderful to be part of this event, to see the enthusiasm, and to see different sets of people in different cities being enthused by it. I think it is truly a testimony to the work and vision of our Honourable Prime Minister and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji, for whom I believe we all have to be grateful for this initiative," Gopichand said. "This requires a lot of work, and to consistently carry it forward for 57 weeks till now, over 2 lakh locations, promoting it with over 25 lakh people participating. I think it's important that if we all work together, there is a possibility that this sport of cycling will not only get better but also contribute to individual growth," he added.

Over 1000 citizens took part in the event at Gachibowli, equally vibing across fun fitness activities like Zumba, Rope Skipping, Yoga, as well as feasting their eyes on Kudo martial arts and Mallakhamb performances. Sports Authority of Telangana, SAI Regional Centre Bengaluru, SAI Training Centre Hyderabad, Heartfulness Institute, Yogasana Bharat, MyBharat, Rope Skipping Team and Kudo Association of Telangana remained the key partners of the event on Sunday in Hyderabad.

About the Fit India Movement

FIT India Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019, by the Prime Minister with a view to making fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to promote behavioural change and encourage a more physically active lifestyle.

