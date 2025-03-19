Sports

Manchester United's new stadium: Is Old Trafford's legacy at risk?

Manchester United's new stadium

Foster + Partners tasked with the design, promising to uphold the club's history.

Vision for new stadium

Architect Patrick Campbell shares Sir Jim Ratcliffe's brief: “The finest football stadium in the world.”

Key design aspects

Proximity to the pitch, steep stands, optimized acoustics, and a 100,000-seat capacity — one of the world's largest football arenas.

Location and construction plans

The new stadium will be between the Bridgewater Canal and the railway line, with United continuing to play at Old Trafford until it's ready.

Heritage preservation

No retractable pitch for top grass quality; a "natural evolution" of Old Trafford.

Honouring history

The Munich Clock memorial and the Trinity Statue will have dedicated spaces, preserving Manchester United's rich history.

Community involvement

Fans and community groups will be consulted to balance heritage preservation and future growth.

Future vs legacy

Foster + Partners aim for a football-first, fan-centric, heritage-respecting stadium — but can it match Old Trafford's iconic aura?

