Manchester United's new stadium: Is Old Trafford's legacy at risk?

Foster + Partners tasked with the design, promising to uphold the club's history.
Architect Patrick Campbell shares Sir Jim Ratcliffe's brief: “The finest football stadium in the world.”
Proximity to the pitch, steep stands, optimized acoustics, and a 100,000-seat capacity — one of the world's largest football arenas.
The new stadium will be between the Bridgewater Canal and the railway line, with United continuing to play at Old Trafford until it's ready.
No retractable pitch for top grass quality; a "natural evolution" of Old Trafford.
The Munich Clock memorial and the Trinity Statue will have dedicated spaces, preserving Manchester United's rich history.
Fans and community groups will be consulted to balance heritage preservation and future growth.
Foster + Partners aim for a football-first, fan-centric, heritage-respecting stadium — but can it match Old Trafford's iconic aura?
