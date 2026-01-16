Manchester City’s valuation of Erling Haaland and Jurgen Klopp’s reported demand regarding Vinicius Junior could reshape Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans.

Manchester City have reportedly set a massive price tag for Erling Haaland if Real Madrid attempt to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Norwegian striker, who has long admired Spain and views Real Madrid as his ultimate career destination, is now at the center of speculation linking him to the Bernabeu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reports from Germany suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is “dreaming” of bringing Haaland to the Spanish capital as early as this summer. However, the deal is complicated by Haaland’s contract with City, which runs until 2034, and the financial demands involved. Initial claims pointed to a staggering €500 million fee, but Spanish outlet Fichajes has indicated that the figure would instead be closer to €200 million. Such a sum would still represent one of the most expensive transfers in football history.

The potential move is further tied to Real Madrid’s internal situation. The club recently dismissed Xabi Alonso following a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Alvaro Arbeloa was immediately appointed as his replacement, though Madrid remain four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Reports suggested Alonso’s tactics had caused unrest within the dressing room, prompting the swift change.

Attention has also turned to Jurgen Klopp, who has been strongly linked with a managerial role at Madrid. Perez is reportedly eager to bring Klopp to the Bernabeu in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano noted that Arbeloa’s tenure cannot yet be judged, as he had only one training session before his first match, a Copa del Rey elimination against Albacete. Arbeloa will be evaluated based on upcoming Champions League and La Liga performances, but Madrid are already planning for possible changes in 2026.

Romano added that Klopp has admirers within the club, though any move depends on Klopp himself declaring his intention to return to management. For now, he remains focused on his current role with Red Bull, and no advanced talks have taken place.

Spanish reports now suggest Klopp’s first demand could directly influence Haaland’s potential arrival. Sources claim Klopp does not want Vinicius Junior in his squad, viewing him as a disruptive presence incompatible with the discipline he intends to enforce. The German manager reportedly considers Vinicius a risk to team harmony and would demand his sale if appointed.

This stance could clear the way for Haaland, as Vinicius’ departure would open space for Madrid to pursue the City striker. With Haaland’s valuation set at €200 million, Real Madrid’s summer could hinge on Klopp’s arrival and his insistence on reshaping the squad.