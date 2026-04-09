MP DK Aruna announced the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Mahabubnagar from April 9-24. The event features Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Cricket, and Volleyball, with 3,000 teams competing at mandal, constituency, and parliamentary levels to promote sports culture.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav will be held in Mahabubnagar from April 9 to April 24, with competitions spanning multiple administrative levels and aiming to promote grassroots sporting culture, Member of Parliament DK Aruna said on Wednesday.

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Tournament Structure and Sports

Speaking to ANI, Aruna outlined that the tournament will feature four sports -- Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Cricket and Volleyball, and will be conducted across mandal, constituency and parliamentary levels. The event will begin at the mandal level, with winners progressing to higher rounds.

"From April 9 to 24, competitions will take place at every level -- mandal, constituency and Parliament. Those who win at each stage will move to the next level," she said.

Participation and Kick-off

The MP added that the initiative has received a strong response, with an estimated 3,000 teams expected to participate across the four disciplines. "In these four games, there will be approximately 3,000 teams. We have fixed dates for registration, and the games will begin from tomorrow at the mandal level, starting with Narayanpet district headquarters," she noted.

Event Schedule and Conclusion

According to Aruna, each stage of the competition will span four days -- mandal-level matches first, followed by constituency-level and then parliamentary-level contests. The event will conclude on April 24 with a prize distribution ceremony and cultural programmes.

"The Governor has been invited as the chief guest for the concluding day. The Governor will come and participate in the programme to greet and congratulate the players," she said.

Inclusivity and Participation Criteria

Highlighting inclusivity, Aruna encouraged wide participation from youth across rural and urban areas. "Every youth, whether a boy or a girl, should take part. This is open to all, not just college students. Anyone between 16 and 45 years who is interested in sports can participate," she said.

Aims of the Initiative

Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among youth. A key objective is to bring the community together through sports and fitness and to take the message of 'Fit India' to every home. (ANI)