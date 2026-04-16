Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised Lucknow Super Giants and skipper Rishabh Pant, stating they need 'soul searching'. He said Pant is getting himself out and LSG's top order has failed, leading to their third loss of the season against RCB.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rishabh Pant, their skipper, need to do a lot of "soul searching", adding that the bowlers are not dismissing the wicketkeeper-batter, rather he is getting himself out.

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LSG and skipper Pant's poor season continued as they succumbed to their third loss of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bengaluru on Wednesday. While Pant was retired hurt early on in the innings due to a hit on his elbow, he came back to bat towards the backend of the innings, but could score just one run.

Last season, Pant had a horrendous run with LSG in his debut season with the team as the most expensive IPL player at Rs 27 crores, with just 269 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16, with just a century and fifty. His woeful run has continued, scoring 104 runs this season in five innings at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.35, with best score of 68*, his solitary fifty.

'A lot of soul-searching needed': Sidhu on LSG's struggles

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke on Pant and LSG that they are heavily reliant on their top order, which has failed to fire, and Pant, while he is talented, has to give himself some time at the crease. "There is a lot of soul-searching that needs to be done. Their problems have persisted, especially with the top order not firing. They have been heavily dependent on their top three, but the returns have not come. When you look at players like Markram, Pooran, Marsh and Rishabh Pant, there is immense potential, but the partnerships are missing. Even a 50-run stand at the top has been rare. I do not think bowlers are getting Rishabh out; more often, he is getting himself out. He has the talent and ability, and if he gives himself time, he can turn it around. At the moment, both, their batting and bowling, seem to be struggling," he said.

The LSG top-order of Mitchell Marsh (115 runs in five innings at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of above 132 with best score of 40), Aiden Markram (120 in five matches at an average of 14.00, with a strike rate of above 151 and best score of 45), Pant (104 runs in five innings at an average of 26.00, with a strike rate of over 122, with best score of 68*) and Nicholas Pooran (42 runs in five innings at an average of 8.40 with a strike rate of over 76, with best score of 19) has managed just one fifty collectively.

Sidhu praises 'indispensable' Virat Kohli

During the chase of 147, Virat, who revealed later on in the post-match that he had a sore knee in the last match and is not 100 per cent due to being under the weather for the last few days. Sidhu hailed the batter's knock, saying that "Virat at 20 per cent is better than most at 100 per cent".

"That is the kind of impact and influence he brings. Despite not being at his best physically, he followed up his previous fifty with another commanding performance. The way he dominated Mohammed Shami stood out, on his toes, driving over cover, playing fluent pulls and cuts. The time he has to execute those strokes, even after 18-19 years at the top level, shows why he remains indispensable to the IPL," he concluded.

Virat Kohli claims the Orange Cap as RCB's batting unit powers through a commanding chase. So far, he has made 228 runs in five matches at an average of 57.00, a strike rate of over 158 and two fifties.

RCB's all-round performance secures win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a commanding all-round performance to register a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 149 in just 15.1 overs on Wednesday, courtesy of knocks from Virat (49 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (27 in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) Krunal Pandya reaches 100 IPL wickets as RCB bowlers deliver personal-best performances.

Bowling unit shines for Bengaluru

RCB's bowling unit laid the foundation with a clinical effort, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front with his best figures for the franchise (3/27), while Rasikh Salam delivered a standout performance with career-best IPL figures of 4/24. Josh Hazlewood complemented the effort with RCB's most economical spell of the season (1/20), as the attack executed plans with precision. The match also marked a key milestone for Krunal Pandya (2/38), who completed 100 wickets in the IPL, further strengthening RCB's all-round depth. (ANI)