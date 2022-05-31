Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook

    Despite a disappointing NBA 2022 season, the Lakers are expected to keep their third star in the form of Russell Westbrook.

    Los Angeles, First Published May 31, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    According to reliable NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to keep Russell Westbrook for the NBA 2022-23 season. The news surprises many as Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers was questionable, and his colossal contract limits the Lakers’ off-season budget and activity. A significant change has been expected after a disastrous NBA 2021-22 regular season led to the firing of title-winning coach Frank Vogel. The Lakers were expected to be contenders but instead missed the post-season due to various factors, such as roster contraction, injuries, and coaching issues. The Lakers have their coach for the future in Darvin Ham.

    However, constructing the roster correctly is just as important. Westbrook, who is owed $47 million for a year, would limit the Lakers’ free agency budget. LA’s reluctance to move Westbrook has been inspired by teams asking for a first-round pick to take on the former UCLA Bruin.

    ALSO READ: Road to NBA 2022 Finals - A look at Boston Celtics' unpaired turnabout

    While Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook shared limited time on the floor together, at no point that the Lakers look like contenders. With the three stars seemingly running it back, the Lakers have to ensure to overhaul the roster around them. In NBA 2021-22, Westbrook averaged his lowest points per game since 2010, with 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. The biggest issue for the Lakers was that Westbrook’s best games often came with one of Lebron James or Anthony Davis out of the line-up.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
