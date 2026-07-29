Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh for winning silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Gulveer Singh won India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m, while Harjinder Kaur won silver in weightlifting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Congratulates Athletes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh for winning silver medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and lauded all the athletes who have brought honour to the country.

Addressing the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Birla extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the athletes, their coaches and Team India. "Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh have brought glory to India in the ongoing 23rd Commonwealth Games by winning silver medals. On behalf of the House, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the athletes who have brought honour to the nation, as well as to their coaches and Team India," Birla said.

Historic Silver Medals for India

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals.

Gulveer Singh's Historic 10,000m Silver

Gulveer emerged as the star of the day, producing a remarkable performance to claim silver in the men's 10,000m. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. His silver ended India's long wait for a medal in the event, marking the country's first-ever podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Harjinder Kaur Clinches Weightlifting Silver

Harjinder Kaur opened India's account on Day 6 with a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best total of 227kg, including 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk, to finish behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. Harjinder also enjoyed a memorable outing by rewriting the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice before eventually improving on the bronze medal she had won at the Birmingham 2022 Games. (ANI)