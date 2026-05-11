Liverpool has unveiled a permanent memorial at Anfield for forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who tragically died in a car accident last July. The club shared images of the tribute, honouring their contribution to football.

Liverpool has unveiled images of a new permanent memorial at Anfield, dedicated to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva following their tragic passing in July last year. The club shared visuals of the memorial as a lasting tribute to the Portuguese forward and his brother, honouring their contribution to football and the emotional impact of their loss on the global football community. The memorial has been designed as a permanent remembrance site at Anfield, reflecting the club's commitment to preserving their legacy. https://x.com/LFC/status/2053762284296774051?s=20

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Last year in July, Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. At the time of the accident, Jota was travelling with his brother Andre Silva.

Jota's Illustrious Career

Jota began his football career in his hometown of Porto in Portugal, where he played for the Pacos de Ferreira academy before joining Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League in 2016. However, he never played for Atletico Madrid and later returned to Porto on loan. In 2018, the Portuguese player was signed by the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, also known as Wolves, and for the next two years, he was under the fellow Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

In September 2020, Jota was signed by another Premier League club, Liverpool. With the Reds, he won this season's Premier League 2024-25 title. He was also part of the Liverpool squad that lost to Real Madrid 1-0 in the 2021/22 Champions League final, where he came on as a substitute. For Liverpool, the player featured in 26 games this season and scored six goals.

Jota made his debut for the Portugal national team in November 2019 and featured in the Euro 2022 and 2024 for his national side. However, he was not part of the squad during the FIFA World Cup 2022, as he was out injured. Recently, in May this year, Jota was part of the Portugal side which won the UEFA Nations League, defeating Spain in penalties and winning their second Nations League title.