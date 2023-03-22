Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys a 'luscious Paan' (Watch)

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen having a 'Paan' on Tuesday night at an event organised by Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb. 

    Deb, the former Tripura chief minister, had hosted a dinner for MPs from North East India. 

    Thanking Deb, the Union Minister took to Twitter to say, "Thank you @BjpBiplab ji for hosting the dinner for MPs from North East India. NE-MP's Forum always have purposeful meetings and discussions on various issues pertaining to the region. Special thanks for the luscious Paan."

     

