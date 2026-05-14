Railways' Saurabh Chaudhary won the 10m Air Pistol Men's gold, while Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar secured the top spot in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship.

Railways' Saurabh Chaudhary and Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar emerged victorious in the 10m Air Pistol Men ISSF and 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women ISSF events, respectively, at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi and the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

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10m Air Pistol Men ISSF

In the 10m Air Pistol Men ISSF event, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the gold medal with a score of 242.8 in the final. Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav secured the silver medal with 240.7, while Delhi's Hardik Bansal claimed bronze with 219.3.

In qualification, Haryana's Kamaljeet Choudhary topped the standings with a score of 585-24x. Saurabh Chaudhary qualified second with 584-25x, while Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav secured third place with 582-20x. Delhi's Hardik Bansal entered the final in fourth place with 581-18x.

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women ISSF

Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar secured the gold medal with a final score of 357.7. Punjab's Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal after shooting 357.2, while Aakriti Dahiya of Maharashtra claimed bronze with a score of 346.3.

In qualification, Sakshi Padekar topped the standings with a score of 590-34x to equal the KSS record. Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik qualified second with 587-37x, while Odisha's Shriyanka Sadangi secured third place with 585-22x. Haryana's Aakriti Dahiya finished fourth in qualification with 584-30x.

Junior Women's Title

Uttar Pradesh's Manya Mittal clinched the junior women's title with a score of 354.8 in the final. Madhya Pradesh's Pratha Rathod secured the silver medal with 351.9, while Haryana's Hazel claimed bronze with 338.6. Tamil Nadu's Melvina Angeline J finished fourth with 327.4.

In qualification, Manya Mittal topped the field with a score of 582-29x. Madhya Pradesh's Pratha Rathod qualified second with 581-23x, while Haryana's Hazel shot 580-22x to finish third. Madhya Pradesh's Prarthana Sen secured fourth place, also with 580-22x.

Junior Men's Title

Rajasthan's Abhishek Saini clinched the junior men's title with a score of 241.1 in the final. Fellow Rajasthan shooter Yogesh Kumar secured the silver medal with the same score of 241.1, while Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony claimed bronze with 219.3. Uttar Pradesh's Sahil finished fourth with 198.1.

Youth Men's Title

Rajasthan's Devendra Farswal emerged victorious in the youth men's event, while Haryana's Priyanshu Yadav secured the silver medal. Delhi's Hardik Bansal claimed bronze and Uttarakhand's Shubh finished fourth in the competition.

Other Results

10m Pistol Men Team

1. Army Marksmanship Unit (Kedarling Balakrishna, Ravinder Singh, Ajendra Singh) - 1744.0-59x 2. Rajasthan (Yogesh Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Sandeep Bishnoi) - 1738.0-47x 3. Haryana (Kamaljeet Choudhary, Shiva Narwal, Kapil Bhainsla) - 1737.0-64x

10m Pistol Sub Youth Men

1. Tanish Kumar (Delhi) - 579-20x 2. Devendra Farswal (Rajasthan) - 579-18x 3. Divyaraj Gohil (Gujarat) - 577-19x

10m Pistol Master Men

1. Babu Ram (Chandigarh) - 580-18x 2. Vinod Abaji Khutade (Maharashtra) - 560-11x 3. Rajesh Kumar Pandit (Uttar Pradesh) - 557-12x

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Team

1. Maharashtra (Sakshi Padekar, Tejaswani Sawant, Bhakti Khamkar) - 1749-84x 2. Punjab (Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Gursidak Kaur Khosa) - 1736-74x 3. Rajasthan (Manini Kaushik, Kriti Raj Rathore, Monika Jakhar) - 1733-76x

50m Rifle 3 Positions Youth Women

1. Pratha Rathod (Madhya Pradesh) - 581-23x 2. Prarthana Sen (Madhya Pradesh) - 580-22x 3. Nimrat Kaur Brar (Punjab) - 575-17x

50m Rifle 3 Positions Deaf Women

1. Mahit Sandhu (Chandigarh) - 577-20x 2. Natasha Joshi (Maharashtra) - 563-15x 3. Priyesha Deshmukh (Maharashtra) - 560 -11x.