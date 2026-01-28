Jindal Bedla continued their winning streak with a 9.5-5 victory over Chandna Polo in the KogniVera Cup 2026. Siddhant Sharma was the standout performer, scoring six goals to lead his team to a dominant win in the Jaipur polo circuit.

In a thrilling clash at the KogniVera Cup 2026 in Jaipur, Jindal Bedla secured a brilliant 9.5-5 victory against Chandna Polo to extend their winning streak in the current season. Notably, Jindal Bedla began the game with a 0.5-point advantage under the handicap rule, according to a release.

Jindal Bedla Takes Control

The initial chucker was fast-paced as both teams tried to breach each other's defences. However, Jindal Bedla soon settled into their rhythm with excellent displays from Siddhant Sharma and Rao Himmat Singh Bedla.

By the end of the second chukker, Jindal Bedla had taken a substantial lead. This was courtesy of three consecutive goals from Siddhant Sharma, who increased his side's lead by 3.5 with the score reading 6.5-3 at the end of the second chukker.

In the final chukker, Jindal Bedla sealed the deal with two more goals, courtesy Siddhant Sharma yet again and ensured there was no room for a late upset. Overall, Siddhant Sharma netted six goals in the match, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Simran Shergill also contributed to the team's win by scoring a goal.

Dominant Season Continues

The victory comes fresh off Jindal Bedla's recent win at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, further proving that they are the team to beat in the Jaipur polo circuit this season as they currently aim for the historic seven-foot KogniVera trophy.

At the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, Jindal Bedla managed to hold off a fierce comeback from the Optiemus Achievers to cross the finishing line as Siddhanth Sharma smashed three goals, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Also, Phil Seller scored a goal to help the team's cause. (ANI)