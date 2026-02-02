Jaipur Polo Team secured the Kognivera Cup title with a decisive 5-2 win against V Polo. Lance Watson was the standout player, scoring four goals and leading his team to a well-deserved victory in the final on Monday.

Jaipur Polo Team capped off a strong campaign in the Kognivera Cup with a composed 5-2 victory over V Polo in the final on Monday, showcasing control, discipline, and assured finishing across all four chukkers to lift the title.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaipur dictated the tempo for large periods of the contest, steadily building pressure and capitalising on key moments to seal a deserved triumph.

Even Start to a Competitive Final

The final began on an even footing, with both sides feeling their way into the game. V Polo opened their account early, with Jaipur matching soon after, as the first chukker ended level at 1-1, setting the tone for a competitive encounter, according to a press release from Jaipur Polo.

Jaipur began to assert itself in the second chukker, edging ahead through better ball movement and sharper finishing. A goal in the latter stages helped Jaipur take a slender 2-1 lead into halftime, with V Polo staying within touching distance through determined defence.

Jaipur's Decisive Push

The third chukker proved decisive as Jaipur stepped up the intensity. Lance Watson led the charge with clinical conversions, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur controlled play effectively, helping Jaipur extend their advantage to 4-1 by the end of the chukker.

V Polo attempted a late resurgence in the final chukker, adding a goal through their attacking duo, but Jaipur remained composed under pressure. Watson added his fourth of the match to shut the door on any comeback, as Jaipur closed out the final at 5-2 to secure the Kognivera Cup.

Key Performers of the Match

Lance Watson emerged as the standout performer for Jaipur with four goals, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur added one, underlining a balanced and controlled team effort. For V Polo, Vivaan Mehta and Santiago Marambio were on the scoresheet with a goal apiece. (ANI)