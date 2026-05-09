Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, staying in the IPL playoff race. Experts Piyush Chawla and Mark Boucher discussed DC's future, with Chawla urging them to play with freedom and Boucher analysing KL Rahul's dismissal.

Kolkata Knight Riders remain in the race for the playoffs after a dominant eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the India Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', Mark Boucher and Piyush Chawla analysed KL Rahul's dismissal and DC's road ahead in the IPL 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Piyush Chawla on DC's path forward

Piyush Chawla, a former Indian spinner, spoke about DC's upcoming fixtures. "Delhi Capitals still have a mathematical chance. So, there is definitely something left to play for. At this stage, it's important for the team to stay together, play with freedom, and focus on building momentum rather than worrying about other results."

"Instead of looking for faults or blaming each other, they need to back themselves, play good cricket, and take pride in the remaining games. A couple of wins can quickly change the atmosphere around the side," he added.

DC shifted to the eighth place after the defeat and now desperately need to win the remaining three games with a good margin to put their case for the playoffs.

Boucher on KL Rahul's crucial dismissal

Boucher, a former South African wicket-keeper said KL Rahul's wicket was a crucial moment because he's the batter Delhi Capitals build their innings around. "Ideally, you want him batting beyond the Powerplay so he can control the tempo through the middle overs. This is now the second time he has fallen around that phase while trying to take the game on."

KL Rahul made 23 off 14 balls with the help of four boundaries before Kartik Tyagi got rid of him to provide his side with the first breakthrough in the match. Rahul has made 468 runs this season and is the third leading run-scorer.

"The aggressive role can be taken up by others around him, but Rahul's value lies in going deep into the innings and managing momentum. From a team perspective, his wicket carries huge importance, and they would want him to place even greater value on it going forward," he concluded.

KKR's resurgence and next fixture

KKR have moved to seventh place on the back of four consecutive wins after starting their campaign by remaining winless in the first six matches. The three-time champions will face the RCB in their next fixture in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI)