Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Who is Priyanka Ingle? Know all about Indian women's team captain

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) officially announced their India men’s and women’s squads in the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

While Pratik Waikar has been appointed as the captain of the men’s team, Priyanka Ingle was named as the skipper of the women’s team in the inaugural edition of the historic sporting event. Ingle expressed her joy for being selected as the leader of the women’s team in the prestigious tournament, which is expected to draw global attention.

“It is the first World Cup and I have been chosen as the women’s team captain, it is a great feeling indeed. In the coming years Kho Kho will grow in this country and the juniors should practice hard, as they may get opportunities to play in the Asian or Commonwealth Games or even the Olympics.” Ingle said as quoted by PTI.

Having represented India over the last 8 years, Priyanka Ingle is set to lead the national side in the much-anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Know everything about Priyanka Ingle

Priyanka Ingle began to play Kho Kho at the age of 5 and since then, she has been playing the sport over the last 15 years with sheer passion. The young talented player comes from a humble family background, with her parents relying on farming for their livelihood.

Despite facing immense challenges, given her family background, Ingle has managed to overcome obstacles in order to emerge as one of the best Kho Kho players in the country. The 23-year-old first shot to fame in Maharashtra for his brilliant performance in the Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Tournament, where she received the Ila Award for the best female player. In 2022, Priyanka Ingle received the Rani Laxmibai Award for her performance in the Senior Nationals.

Priyanka’s big international breakthrough came when she won the gold medal with Team India at the Asian Kho Kho Championships in 2016. In the 2022-23 edition of the tournament, Priyanka won the silver medal with the Indian women’s team.

Priyanka has been representing Maharashtra at national level since the age of 12 while she was studying in class 7. Priyanka Ingle has participated in 23 national tournaments so far in her career. On the education front, the Pune-born player has obtained a postgraduate degree in M.Com.

India women’s squad:

Priyanka Ingle (captain), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R., Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi.

