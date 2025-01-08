Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here

The much-awaited Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is set to take place from the 13th to the 19th of January at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The inaugural edition of the tournament is expected entice audience from across the globe, given that the sport is culturally rooted in India.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will witness the participation of 39 nations, including India. The main aim of the event is to take the sport globally, making it a recognized discipline at international stage. The tournament will feature both men's and women's categories. The opening ceremony of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will take place on January 13. This will be followed by the tournament opener between hosts India and Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. All matches will be played at the same venue.

Format:

In men's tournament, there are four groups - Group A, B, C, and D with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, starting with quarterfinals. For India, they will take on Nepal in the opening match of the tournament.

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

In women's tournament, there are four groups. However, group D has five teams. The top two teams from all four groups will play in the knockout stage of the tournament, including quarterfinals, semifinal and final. The opening match will be between England and Australia on January 13. While India will kick off their quest for maiden Kho Kho World Cup triumph against South Korea on the opening day of the tournament.

Group A: India, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Indonesia

The group stage of the tournament will come to an end on January 16th and the knockout stage will begin on January 17th. The title clash of men's and women's teams will take place on January 19th, Sunday.

Live Streaming Details:

What time matches Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will begin?

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches will begin at 10:30 AM and go on till 9:30 PM.

Where to Kho Kho World Cup on TV and OTT?

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be exclusively live telecasted on Star Sports Network, official broadcaster of the tournament. For those who prefer to watch the event on OTT can switch to Disney Hotstar.

