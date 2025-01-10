Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Who is Pratik Waikar? Know all about Indian men's team captain

Pratik Waiker is the one of the well-known names in Indian Kho Kho, having represented India in multiple international tournaments and is set to add another feather in his career by captaining the national team n the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) officially announced the India men’s and women’s squad for the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, which is slated to take place from January 13 to 19 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The squads’ announcement was highly anticipated as this historic event is taking place in India.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will witness 39 nations participating in the event, with Pratik Waikar leading Indian men’s team as the captain, bringing his years of experience and leadership skills to the limelight. The 32-year-old, who has been playing the sport for 24 years, will have his dream come true when he leads the Indian team in the much-anticipated Kho Kho World Cup.

Know everything about Pratik Waikar

Pratik Waikar began taking his interest in Kho Kho at the young age of 8, courtesy to his family background in sports. Before taking up Kho Kho, the Maharashtra-born player used to play Langdi, another native sport to India. His interest in Kho Kho grew after he saw one of his neighbours playing the sport and never looked back then.

Pratik Waiker received a limelight in Maharashtra, given his brilliant performance in the U-18 category for India. He was soon offered a government job through talent, which gave him financial stability and also improved his family circumstances. In 2016, the Maharashtra player's dream came true when got to represent India for the first time in an international tournament. Since then, he went to represent the national side in nine matches.

The Indian captain plays for Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League. He led the side to the final in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022, but lost to Odisha Juggernauts. In the following season, Telugu Yoddhas failed to qualify for the final after losing to the Odisha side in the semifinal. Over the last two seasons, Pratik Waiker displayed his leadership skills, which resulted in getting a captaincy role in the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Waikar was able to manage his studies with his Kho Kho career. He had acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science before obtaining a Masters in Finance. Last year, Pratik Waiker led Maharashtra to the title win at the 56th National Kho Kho Championship.

India men’s squad:

Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

