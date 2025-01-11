Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive: 'We're well prepared', says Indian women's captain Priyanka Ingle (WATCH)

The Priyanka Ingle-led Indian women's team will kick off their quest for maiden Kho Kho World Cup title against South Korea on the opening day of the tournament on Monday.

With the Kho Kho World Cup just around the corner, slated to take place on Monday, January 13, the excitement for the inaugural edition of the tournament is palpable. On Thursday, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) announced the squads for men’s and women’s teams for the historic event at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Zealand.

During the squads’ announcement, KKFI chief Sudhanshu Mittal named the captains of the teams, with Pratik leading the men’s team and Priyanka Ingle being named the skipper of the women's team. Ingle’s appointment as the captain of the Indian women’s team came as a surprise, but her performances at nationals and for the national side made her the ideal choice for the leadership duties.

Speaking about her appointment as a captain, Priyanka expressed gratitude to the federation and team management for having faith in her, adding that it’s difficult to explain in words about her happiness.

“'It is a matter of great happiness as everybody has shown so much faith in me that Priyanka has been appointed captain of the Indian team. It's difficult to describe in words how I'm feeling after being tasked with the responsibility of leading the team.” Priyanka Ingle said in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable.

She shared her feelings of representing and captaining India in indigenous sport that originated from Maharashtra, from where she hails. The 23-year-old also spoke about the team’s preparation and strategy ahead of the team’s tournament opener.

“The game of Kho Kho was first played in Maharashtra and I play for Maharashtra. I feel really proud that I represented India in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship as a player and now, I will be captaining the national side in the Kho Kho World Cup.” The Indian women’s captain said.

“The camp has been going on for the last one month in preparation ahead of the tournament. The coaches have made us ready and prepared for the Kho Kho World Cup. We have been following a strict diet and injury prevention as well as psychological lectures have also been conducted during the camp. Two practice sessions have been taking place over the last one month. We have prepared our strategy for the tournament. I just wanted to ask everyone to support the Indian team." she added.

Priyanka Ingle has been representing India since 2016 and he was part of the team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Asian Kho Kho Championship. Ingle has been playing the sport since the age of 5 and is a recipient of Ila Award for her performance at Sub-Junior Nationals and Rani Laxmibai Award for her brilliant performance at the Senior Nationals in 2022.

