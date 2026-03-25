Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Khelo India Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh, now a permanent annual host. The initiative aims to scout talent from tribal regions, with SAI coaches present to identify and train promising athletes.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG), which commenced today across three cities in Chhattisgarh and will continue until April 3. According to a release, Mandaviya stated that the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 marks a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, with the Games set to be organised annually across regions including Bastar, Sarguja and Raipur.

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A Platform for Untapped Talent

The Minister stressed that talent exists beyond urban centres, including in tribal regions, coastal areas and remote parts of the country. "Sporting talent is not limited to metropolitan cities; it thrives in tribal villages and across diverse regions of the country. The introduction of the Khelo India Tribal Games aims to identify and promote this untapped potential," he said.

Emphasising that sports go beyond medals, the Minister noted that games instil discipline, balance and life lessons, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a strong sporting culture in the country. He further stated that SAI coaches will be present at the games venue and will scout talent through structured pathways, including Khelo India Centres and Centres of Excellence. Athletes will receive advanced training to compete at national and international levels.

Referring to icons such as Olympian Deepika Kumari, the Minister highlighted the longstanding contribution of tribal communities to India's sporting legacy.

Boosting Regional Development and Governance

Mandaviya further stated that KITG will not only promote sports but also boost tourism and regional development, drawing participants and attention from across the country and globally in the coming years.

Outlining the importance of transparency and good governance, the Minister said that reforms such as the Sports Governance Bill and the upcoming Khelo Bharat Niti aim to ensure fair selection processes, promote inclusivity, and provide greater opportunities for women and tribal athletes. He further noted that performance must always be the top priority and that selection processes will be fair, transparent and monitored.

Future Outlook and National Aspirations

The Minister also expressed confidence in India's strong performance at upcoming international events, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, stating that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

He observed that over the past decade, India has witnessed a significant transformation in sports, driven by a comprehensive and structured approach. Initiatives such as Fit India and Khelo India have worked in tandem to broaden participation and nurture talent across the country.

Mandaviya reiterated India's aspiration to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and achieve a top 10 global sporting rank by then, with a vision to be among the top five sporting nations by 2047. (ANI)