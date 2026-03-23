Chhattisgarh is set to host the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 from March 25, featuring 2300+ athletes. Hailed by Bhaichung Bhutia, the games aim to provide a national platform for tribal talent across 9 sports disciplines in 3 cities.

Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 are set to commence on March 25 and the Games will be hosted across three culturally significant cities: Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, each reflecting the diversity and depth of Chhattisgarh's tribal heartland. The KITG 2026 from March 25 to April 3 will host 2300 plus athletes and 3700 participants in Chhattisgarh, and the former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes that 'KITG is very important as it supports, nurtures, and provides a platform to the natural talent'.

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Bhaichung Bhutia Hails Initiative

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Bhutia said, "I belong to a tribal community. Tribal people have an inborn talent for sports. There are many sports personality who comes from the North-East and especially from tribal communities. I think this initiative is very important as it supports, nurtures, and provides a platform to the natural talent. Chhattisgarh also has a huge population of tribal. These competitions serve as an encouragement and opportunity for their future career."

Chhattisgarh: The Natural Home for Tribal Games

With over 32% of its population belonging to tribal communities and a living legacy of indigenous cultures, traditions, and athletic excellence, Chhattisgarh stands not just as a host, but as the natural home of these Games. From the plains of Raipur to the rich tribal landscapes of Bastar and the highlands of Ambikapur, sport has long been an intrinsic part of everyday life, shaped by tradition, resilience, and community. The Khelo India Tribal Games celebrate this enduring legacy, with Chhattisgarh's hosting underscoring its central place in India's tribal identity.

Featured Sports and Venues

The Games will feature a total of 9 sports disciplines across two categories: Seven Competitive Sports: The competitions will feature a diverse range of disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Mallakhamb, and Kabaddi, hosted across key venues in Chhattisgarh. Hockey matches will be conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur, as well as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Football Ground at Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur. Swimming events will take place at the International Swimming Pool, Raipur, while Weightlifting competitions are scheduled at the Open Ground within Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur. Athletics events will be held at Krida Parisar, Dharampura in Jagdalpur. Wrestling and Mallakhamb competitions will be organised at Gandhi Stadium, Surguja. Kabaddi matches will be hosted at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, ensuring widespread participation and engagement across regions.

Celebrating Indigenous Traditions

The games will also feature 2 demonstrative disciplines, namely Mallakhamb & Kabaddi, which will be showcased as indigenous sporting traditions with national visibility. The inclusion of Mallakhamb and Kabaddi as Demonstration Sports is particularly significant, as both are deeply rooted in India's indigenous athletic traditions, and their showcase at a national platform underscores the Games' commitment to preserving and promoting tribal sporting culture alongside competitive excellence.

Official Mascot 'Morveer'

Adding a distinct identity to the Games is 'Morveer', the official mascot of the Khelo India Tribal Games. The name is deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos: 'Mor' means 'mine' or 'our own' in Chhattisgarhi, while 'Veer' signifies bravery and valour. Together, 'Morveer' embodies the pride, spirit, and identity of India's tribal communities, a symbol that every participating athlete can call their own.

A Defining Opportunity for Tribal Athletes

For tribal athletes across the country, this platform represents a defining opportunity. Despite possessing remarkable natural talent, many sportspersons from tribal communities have historically had limited access to structured, mainstream competitive exposure. The Khelo India Tribal Games directly addresses this gap, offering a high-visibility national stage, scouting pathways, competitive recognition, and a clear route towards elite sporting representation. It is a decisive step in ensuring that talent, not geography or background, determines a sportsperson's ceiling. (ANI)