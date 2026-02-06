A volleyball match was held at a school in Akhnoor, J&K, under the Khelo India initiative, with support from the Indian Army's Operation Sadhbhavana. The event aimed to promote sports, teamwork, and physical well-being among students.

In line with sustained efforts to promote sports, physical fitness and youth engagement in Jammu and Kashmir, school-level sporting activities continue to be organised across the region under national initiatives such as Khelo India, with active support from various stakeholders, including the Indian Army.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spirited Volleyball Match Marks Khelo India Initiative

As part of these ongoing initiatives, Government High School, Dhanna Chapri, in the Akhnoor area witnessed an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement on February 4, 2026, when a volleyball match was organised under the Khelo India Initiative - "Let's Play India" in collaboration with the Indian Army's Operation Sadhbhavana. The event aimed to encourage sports participation among students, promote healthy competition and foster values such as teamwork, discipline and physical well-being.

The match was played between teams from Government High School, Dhanna Chapri and Higher Secondary School, Dori Dager. The contest was marked by a spirited display of skill, coordination and sportsmanship by both sides. The closely contested game drew a sizeable gathering of students, teachers and local villagers, who cheered enthusiastically throughout the match. After an engaging contest, the team from Government High School, Dhanna Chapri, emerged victorious, earning widespread appreciation from the spectators.

A total of 95 students actively participated in the event, including 75 students from Dhanna Chapri and 20 students from Dori Dager, reflecting growing interest among youth in sports and outdoor activities. Their active involvement highlighted the role of sports in promoting physical well-being, confidence and teamwork among students in the region.

Community Applauds Army's Youth Engagement

The initiative received a warm response from the local community, which praised the Indian Army's continued efforts to engage with young people through constructive and meaningful programmes.

Fostering Unity and Sports Culture

In keeping with the spirit of Khelo India and the Army's guiding principle of "Service Before Self", the event emphasised values such as unity, discipline and a healthy lifestyle. The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, during which the winning team was awarded a trophy, along with a volleyball net and a volleyball, to encourage regular sporting activity and enhance the school's sports facilities.

The event left behind a strong sense of motivation and collective achievement, reinforcing the growing sports culture and the enduring bond between the Indian Army and the local community.