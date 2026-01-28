Day 5 of the Kabaddi Champions League features a double-header with Sonipat Stars vs. Bhiwani Bulls and Karnal Kings vs. Faridabad Fighters. Key players express confidence as teams vie for crucial league points in a decisive tournament phase.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) continues to gather momentum with a high-intensity Day 5 double-header on Wednesday at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as four teams take the mat with valuable league points at stake, as per a release from KCL.

Match 9: Sonipat Stars vs Bhiwani Bulls

The evening action begins at 7:00 PM with Sonipat Stars facing Bhiwani Bulls in Match 9. Sonipat Stars will aim to bank on their disciplined structure and tactical approach, looking to control the tempo and convert pressure into points. Bhiwani Bulls, known for their aggressive mindset and physical style, will be eager to respond strongly and bring intensity from the opening whistle.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Avi Duhan, Sonipat Stars' key player, said, "We felt that our raiding wasn't upto the mark the last time with Ayan not being there in the first half. But every match in this league demands focus and consistency, and we're prepared and confident of executing our plans against Bhiwani Bulls."

Devank Dalal, KCL's most expensive player and Bhiwani Bulls leading player, added, "We are really happy with our victory in the second gam,e and we want to continue with that momentum. The team is motivated and ready to fight. We want to play positive kabaddi and put pressure on our opponents."

Match 10: Karnal Kings vs Faridabad Fighters

The second match of the night, scheduled for 8:00 PM, will see Karnal Kings take on Faridabad Fighters in Match 10. Karnal Kings are expected to rely on their attacking flair and quick transitions, while Faridabad Fighters will look to counter with speed, resilience, and a high-energy approach.

Ahead of the contest, Karnal Kings player Rohit Nandal said, "We're growing with every game ,and our focus is continuing to take on one game at a time. We are at the top of the table, and we want to stay there till the end. The focus is on staying aggressive while maintaining discipline on the mat."

Ankit Jaglan, Faridabad Fighters' player, shared, "The league is very competitive, and every point matters. Despite our close loss in the first game, we are looking to come back in back-to-back games. We're excited for this challenge and ready to give our best."

With the tournament moving into a decisive phase, Day 5 promises competitive action, tactical battles, and key moments that could shape the standings. (ANI)