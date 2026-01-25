The Kabaddi Champions League's inaugural season features a Day 2 double-header on January 26. Hisar Heroes will take on Bhiwani Bulls, followed by a clash between Panipat Panthers and Faridabad Fighters, as all four teams play their first match.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) continues its inaugural season with an action-packed Day 2 double-header on 26th January at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as four teams take the mat with momentum and early points firmly in focus Hisar Heroes will lock horns with Bhiwani Bulls in what promises to be a physical and tactical battle, according to a release.

Hisar Heroes vs. Bhiwani Bulls

Hisar Heroes will aim to bank on their balanced unit, blending disciplined defence with smart raiding to control the flow of the match. Bhiwani Bulls, meanwhile, are expected to bring intensity and strength, using their aggressive approach to keep the pressure on throughout.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Hisar Heroes key player, Ashu Malik, said, as per the release, "We've prepared well as a unit. Matches like these are about patience and teamwork, and we're ready to give our best on the mat."

The Ace player at the auction, Devank Dalal, shared the Bhiwani Bulls' side of excitement and added, "Our focus is on playing fearless kabaddi. We want to bring energy and intensity from the first raid and challenge them in every moment and book a win under our name."

Panipat Panthers vs. Faridabad Fighters

The action continues at 8:00 PM as Panipat Panthers face Faridabad Fighters in a contest expected to be fast-paced and competitive. Panipat Panthers will look to rely on coordinated team play and quick transitions, while Faridabad Fighters are set to counter with speed, aggression, and attacking intent.

Sharing his thoughts, Panipat Panthers' Ankit Jaglan said, as per the release, "Every match in this league is important. We're confident in our combinations and excited to step onto the mat tonight."

Jaideep Dahiya, who will lead Faridabad Fighters in defence, echoed the sentiment, stating, "The team is motivated and hungry for points. We're ready to play with intensity and give the fans a strong performance."

Crucial Opening Matches and Broadcast Details

With all four teams playing their first league match, Day 2 carries added importance as teams look to establish rhythm and confidence for the matches ahead.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV, and the Wave OTT platform, ensuring fans across India and globally can follow all the kabaddi action. (ANI)