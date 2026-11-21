Karnataka secured their maiden Senior Women's T20 Trophy by narrowly defeating 11-time champions Railways by three runs. Captain Shubha Satheesh and bowler BG Tejashwini were instrumental in the team's historic victory in Ahmedabad.

Karnataka Wins Maiden Senior Women T20 Trophy Beating Railways by 3 Runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka clinched their maiden Senior Women's T20 Trophy title after defeating record 11-time champions Railways by three runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, according to Olympics.com. After being put in to bat, Karnataka posted 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with captain Shubha Satheesh leading from the front with a 39-ball 48, including nine boundaries. BG Tejashwini then played a decisive role with the ball, claiming three wickets for 20 runs to help Karnataka defend their total and secure their maiden championship.

In reply, Railways endured an early setback, losing three wickets inside the first nine overs to slip to 49/3. Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri and Riya Chaudhari were dismissed as Karnataka gained control of the chase. However, Minnu Mani and Arushi Goel revived Railways' hopes with a crucial 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing their side back into contention. Tejashwini broke the partnership in the 16th over, dismissing Minnu Mani for 30 off 23 deliveries to shift the momentum back in Karnataka's favour. Railways suffered another setback when Kaushalya Choudhary departed soon after, before the well-set Arushi Goel was dismissed in the 18th over. Goel scored 41 off 28 balls, leaving Railways needing 30 runs from the final 13 deliveries. Tanuja Kanwer kept the chase alive with a quickfire 18 off just seven balls, bringing Railways within touching distance of the target. However, she was run out off the final delivery as Karnataka held their nerve to register a memorable three-run victory.

Earlier, Karnataka's innings was anchored by skipper Shubha, who built the foundation for the competitive total despite losing Vrinda Dinesh in the second over. Shubha joined Shishira Gowda to add 40 runs for the second wicket and continued to anchor the innings before falling in the 13th over. Her dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse, with Karnataka slipping from 97/3 to 119/6. However, Shreyanka Patil, Lavanya Chalana and Monica Patel contributed valuable late runs with timely boundaries to take the team to 149/8. For Railways, Poonam Yadav was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 3/18. According to Olympics.com, the 2026 edition of the women's T20 tournament featured 37 teams, including 31 in the Elite division and six in the Plate competition. Earlier in the tournament, Bihar won the Plate final after defeating Mizoram by 10 runs. Karnataka's triumph marked their first title in the competition, ending Railways' bid for another championship after their record 11 title wins. (ANI)