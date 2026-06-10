Rising Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar enters the International Series Morocco with strong momentum, boasting three top-10 finishes in five Asian Tour starts. He joins a field with stars like Anirban Lahiri, whom he considers a role model.

While established stars Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar spearhead India's challenge at the International Series Morocco, rising talent Karandeep Kochhar is making a strong statement of his own. The 26-year-old arrives in Rabat on the back of a rich vein of form, with three top-10 finishes in five Asian Tour starts this season.

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The field this week includes 10 Indians, among a stellar line-up headlined by global superstars Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson, according to a press release. Karandeep Kochhar arrives at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in the midst of one of the most consistent runs of his professional career, having recorded three top-10 finishes in just five Asian Tour starts this season.

Kochhar Reflects on Consistent Form

The 26-year-old Kochhar's impressive form includes a tied-ninth finish at last week's Am Green IGPL Bharath Classic, which came off a tied-fifth result at the International Series Japan and fourth place at the Philippine Golf Championship. That strong run came after he claimed victory at the Egypt Golf Series Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour. Reflecting on his season so far, Kochhar believes his results are a fair reflection of the progress he has made in his game. "I think I've been playing really well this year. I've only played five events so far, and I've already had three top-10 finishes, so that's definitely encouraging. Even in the other events, I felt like I was playing solid golf. In New Zealand, I just had a poor Sunday, and in Singapore I wasn't playing my best, but I still managed to make the cut, which I was happy about," said Kochhar.

Navigating a Demanding Schedule

That consistency has been tested over the past three weeks as Kochhar competed throughout Morocco's unique professional golf swing, progressing from the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour to this week's International Series Morocco presented by Visit Morocco. Having played all three events, the Indian admitted the stretch has been physically demanding, particularly in the challenging coastal conditions at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort.

"It's definitely been a bit taxing. The last two weeks at Mazagan were tough because it's such a windy golf course, and playing in those conditions takes a lot more energy out of you," he said. "I'm definitely feeling a little tired, but I keep reminding myself how important, and potentially life-changing, this tournament is. I'll have a long break after this week, so it's worth giving everything I've got," he added.

Pride in Leading Indian Contingent

Kochhar's performances have also made him the leading Indian player in the events held in partnership between the Asian Tour and the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), a role he takes considerable pride in. "I think it's awesome. There's so much talent on the IGPL Tour and in Indian golf in general, so it was great to see the IGPL and Asian Tour come together for this partnership. I'm fortunate that I've been able to do well and finish as the top Indian player recently, and I definitely take pride in that. Of course, you always want to finish high on the leaderboard overall, but there's also a part of me that wants to be the best Indian finisher each week," he said.

Learning from an Idol: Anirban Lahiri

This week's International Series field also gives Kochhar another opportunity he has been relishing, spending time alongside Indian golfing icon Anirban Lahiri. The pair were already sharing some friendly competition before tournament week officially began. "We actually had a little seven-hole match today. Me and Aryan (Roopa Anand) versus Anirban and Shaurya (Bhattacharya)," Kochhar said. "Aryan and I were two down with two holes to play, but I birdied the last two holes to halve the match. I was pretty happy about that," he added.

Kochhar also values the chance to learn from one of India's most accomplished golfers. "Honestly, it's amazing having Anirban here. It means a lot for all of us when someone with his experience comes out to The International Series and spends time playing practice rounds with us. He has so much knowledge from playing on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf over the years, and you can learn so much just being around him. Right now, he's carrying the Indian flag in global golf, and he's an amazing role model -- not just as a player, but as a person too," Kochhar said.

"We're all really happy to have him here, and hopefully I get to play some more rounds with him this week," he added. (ANI)