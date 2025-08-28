Kaoru Mitoma returns to Japan's squad for friendlies against Mexico and the US, offering a preview of next year's World Cup. These matches will provide valuable experience, including travel between cities with a time difference.

Mitoma back for Japan friendlies against World Cup hosts Mexico, US

Tokyo: Kaoru Mitoma was named in Japan's squad Thursday as they look to get a sneak preview of next year's World Cup in away friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

Brighton winger Mitoma missed Japan's final World Cup qualifiers in June but he returns as Hajime Moriyasu's side take on Mexico in Oakland on September 6 and the US in Columbus three days later.

Japan became the first team to qualify for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada when they punched their ticket in March.

Moriyasu Eyes Valuable Experience Ahead of World Cup

Moriyasu said the friendlies would give his side a valuable taster of the tournament, including travelling between two cities with a three-hour time difference between them.

"I think playing games in the US, getting a feel for what it's like and raising the motivation of the players will be very important for us," he said.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was also called up alongside Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo and Eintracht Frankfurt's Ritsu Doan.

Several players missed out through injury, including Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka.

Japan Set for Tough Tests Against Higher-Ranked Opponents

Japan breezed through the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying, clinching their place with three games to go and finishing with 30 goals scored and three conceded from 10 matches.

Japan are 17th in FIFA's world rankings and the friendlies pit them against two teams above them in Mexico (13th) and the US (15th).

"The teams in the Asian qualifiers were organised in defence and they looked to hit us on the counterattack, but Mexico and the US will look to put us under more pressure," said Moriyasu.

“Especially in the first game, where I expect Mexico to give us a very tough battle.”