Kagiso Rabada became the fifth South African to take 600 international wickets. He also hit the 350 Test wicket milestone, becoming the fastest bowler to achieve this feat in terms of deliveries bowled during the third Test against Australia.

Kagiso Rabada Reaches Landmark 600 International Wickets

Cape Town (South Africa), October 31 (ANI): South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has become the fifth bowler from his country to claim 600 wickets in international cricket, achieving the landmark during the ongoing third Test against Australia in Cape Town. The right-arm pacer now has 601 wickets in 260 international matches. He joins an elite group of South African bowlers to have crossed the 600-wicket mark, led by legendary Shaun Pollock with 823 wickets. Dale Steyn follows with 697 wickets, while Makhaya Ntini has 661 and Allan Donald has 602 international wickets.

Rabada also reached the milestone of 350 wickets in the longest format after dismissing Australian opener Travis Head for 14 on Day 5 of the ongoing Third Test. Rabada became the joint third-fastest pacer to reach 350 Test wickets in terms of matches, achieving the feat in 75 Tests. He shares the position with Malcolm Marshall, while Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn lead the list, having reached the milestone in 69 Tests each. Dennis Lillee is second on the list, having taken 70 Tests to reach 350 wickets, followed by Glenn McGrath, who achieved the feat in 74 matches.

Record-Breaking Performance and Match Status

The South African pacer, however, leads the list of fastest bowlers to reach 350 Test wickets in terms of deliveries bowled. Rabada achieved the landmark in just 13,808 balls, ahead of Dale Steyn, who took 14,719 deliveries. Waqar Younis occupies the third position with 14,905 balls, followed by Malcolm Marshall (16,285) and Mitchell Starc (16,908). With 601 international wickets to his name, Rabada has further strengthened his position among South Africa's most successful bowlers across formats.

In the ongoing Third Test, Rabada delivered a sensational opening spell on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia, claiming three crucial wickets to put the hosts firmly in command of the series decider. Rabada, who also completed 600 international wickets and reached the landmark of 350 Test wickets during the day's play, dismantled Australia's top order as the visitors struggled at 40/4 while chasing a target of 288 runs.

Australia, who began the final day needing 288 runs for victory, suffered an early collapse as Rabada struck twice in his opening over. He first dismissed Matthew Renshaw for a duck before trapping Marnus Labuschagne leg before wicket for four. The right-arm pacer returned to remove Travis Head for 14, completing his 350th Test wicket and leaving Australia in a difficult position at 20/3. Australia suffered another setback when Josh Inglis was run out for four following a mix-up with Cameron Green, leaving the visitors at 40/4 after 15.3 overs. Green was unbeaten on 16, while Australia still required 248 runs for victory.

Earlier, South Africa had posted 329 runs in their first innings before Australia responded with 429, securing a 100-run first-innings lead. South Africa fought back strongly in their second innings, posting 387 runs to set Australia a target of 288. Ryan Rickelton scored 101, while Wiaan Mulder contributed 115, with the duo playing crucial roles in turning the match around for the hosts. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)