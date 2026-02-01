Gurugram Gurus, Bhiwani Bulls, and Sonipat Stars secured crucial victories on Day 11 of the Kabaddi Champions League. The day featured a historic 100-raid milestone for Devank Dalal and was lauded by Olympians for its quality and impact.

Day 11 of the Kabaddi Champions League delivered high-intensity action and defining moments, with Gurugram Gurus, Bhiwani Bulls, and Sonipat Stars registering crucial victories, according to a release. The day was further elevated by the presence of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Awardee Sunil Pehalwan, who lauded KCL's role in strengthening India's kabaddi ecosystem.

Match Highlights

Gurugram Gurus vs Faridabad Fighters

The evening began with Gurugram Gurus overpowering Faridabad Fighters 39-24 in Match 23. After a closely fought opening half, Gurugram took complete control in the second half through disciplined defence and well-timed raids. Mandeep Kumar led the charge in attack, while Sandeep Dhull anchored the defence as Gurugram inflicted multiple all-outs to seal a convincing win.

Raider of the Match: Mandeep Kumar (Gurugram Gurus) Defender of the Match: Sandeep Dhull (Gurugram Gurus) Mandeep said after the match, "We stuck to our plans and trusted each other. This win gives us a lot of confidence heading into the business end of the league."

Bhiwani Bulls vs Karnal Kings

Match 24 belonged to Devank Dalal, who produced a historic performance as Bhiwani Bulls dismantled Karnal Kings 60-40. Dalal not only completed 100 raids in KCL but followed it up with a Super 10 and multiple big raids to keep the Kings under relentless pressure. Supported by a solid defensive effort led by Parvesh Malik, the Bulls ran away with one of the most dominant wins of the season.

Raider of the Match: Devank Dalal (Bhiwani Bulls) Defender of the Match: Parvesh Malik (Bhiwani Bulls) Reflecting on the milestone, Dalal said, "Completing 100 raids is special, but what matters most is the team's performance. We played fearless kabaddi today, and this result shows our intent."

Sonipat Stars vs Rohtak Royals

The day concluded with a thriller in Match 25, where Ayan Lohchab inspired Sonipat Stars to a crucial 47-43 win over Rohtak Royals, keeping the hosts firmly in contention for the semi-finals. Ayan's sharp raids and smart game management saw him complete his Super 10 and control the tempo in crunch moments, while Prateek stood tall in defence. Despite a strong fightback from Rohtak, Sonipat held their nerve in the final raids to close out the contest.

Raider of the Match: Ayan Lohchab (Sonipat Stars) Defender of the Match: Prateek (Sonipat Stars) Ayan said after the match, "We knew this was a must-win game. The team showed great character, and we're determined to keep pushing for a semi-final spot."

Dignitaries Praise KCL's Impact

Speaking on the overall quality of action, Ravi Kumar Dahiya said, "The intensity and professionalism in KCL is impressive. This league is producing confident athletes who are ready for bigger stages."

Echoing the sentiment, Sunil Pehalwan added, "KCL is giving young kabaddi players the exposure and match experience they need. The future of Indian kabaddi looks very strong."

With records broken, playoff races heating up, and young stars stepping into the spotlight, Day 11 stood out as one of the most memorable chapters of the Kabaddi Champions League so far. (ANI)