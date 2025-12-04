The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team is set to play Belgium in the FIH Junior World Cup quarterfinals in Chennai. While the team dominated the group stage with 29 goals, they face their first major test against the European powerhouse.

Quarterfinal Showdown in Chennai

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will face traditional rivals Belgium in the quarterfinals of the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 to be played on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai. The PR Sreejesh-coached side has been mercurial in the round-robin stage, notching up significant victories, albeit against sides not traditionally strong in hockey. They beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 and Switzerland 5-0. The team's goalkeepers have hardly been tested against these sides, while the team's attack has had a golden run - scoring a total of 29 goals, the highest by any team in the tournament so far.

But against Belgium, they will be tested. The team came into the quarterfinals after finishing second in pool D, behind Spain. They beat Namibia 12-1 in their first match, lost to Spain 0-2 and beat Egypt 10-0, as per a press release from Hockey India.

A Look at Past Encounters

In the 2021 Junior World Cup in Odisha, India beat Belgium in a 1-0 close encounter and in the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, they had beaten Belgium 2-1. Though the two junior sides haven't played each other much in the recent times, both nations are powerhouses in hockey with strong domestic structure and U-21 programme - making the contest a feisty one.

Leadership Expresses Confidence

Speaking about the match, Sreejesh said, "We are looking forward to a good contest. Belgium is a strong side and our campaign truly starts now. The big wins in the round robin stage were needed to set the right momentum for the tournament and shake off any nerves of a big tournament. I feel the players are ready for the challenge."

India Colts Skipper Rohit also emphasised the team being upbeat. "For some of us, this is the second Junior World Cup, but for many in the team, they are playing this prestigious tournament for the first time, and naturally there would be some nerves. But I think the way we have played the first three matches, has given us confidence, and we know our potential. We will give it our all, against Belgium," Rohit said.

India will play the Quarterfinals in Chennai on December 5. (ANI)