JSW Sports has signed Niki Prasad, the 20-year-old captain of India's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 winning team. A steady leader with a decorated youth career, Niki also represents Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

JSW Sports, the distinguished sports arm of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, has confirmed the signing of Niki Prasad, captain of India's ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 winning team.

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A Rising Star's Journey

At just 20 years of age, Niki has already demonstrated exceptional leadership and consistency, announcing herself as a future star of the game. A steady and composed leader, Niki made her U16 debut at the age of nine and, within two years, earned a place in Karnataka's U19 side. Turning professional at 13, Niki has continued to impress with her performances and leadership credentials, most recently guiding India to a U19 Asia Cup triumph before captaining the side to World Cup glory in Malaysia last year.

She also represents Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League and has been a part of the franchise for the past two seasons, gaining valuable experience at the highest level of franchise cricket. She has played 18 matches for the franchise, scoring 153 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.60, with a best score of 47.

JSW Sports on the New Signing

Speaking about the signing, Himanshu Sharma, Head of Talent and Brand Consulting, JSW Sports said, "Niki represents the new generation of Indian cricketers who combine skill, leadership, and maturity at a very young age. Her journey has already been inspiring, from making a mark in domestic cricket to leading India to a U19 World Cup title."

"Her composure and ability to inspire those around her at such a young age are qualities which standout. We believe she has immense potential to shape the future of Indian women's cricket and we are excited to support her as she continues to grow towards greater milestones," he added.

Prasad Expresses Excitement

Expressing her excitement, Niki Prasad said, "I am honoured to join the JSW Sports family. It is a proud moment for me to be part of an organisation that has consistently supported and nurtured athletes across disciplines. Their belief in young talent gives me a lot of confidence as I take the next steps in my career. I am excited to begin my journey with JSW Sports and make the most of the opportunities ahead."

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

With JSW Sports, Niki will benefit from access to a world-class training ecosystems, experienced athlete management guidance, and holistic career support, enabling her to continue her development on and off the field.

JSW Sports' roster includes some of the most successful and promising cricketers in India such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Axar Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Suryansh Shedge. (ANI)