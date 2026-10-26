Jose Mourinho warned his squad to remain grounded after a 2-1 El Clasico victory, insisting that Real Madrid plays to win the league rather than focusing on a single win at the Camp Nou as Mbappe reached his 100th goal for the Spanish club.

Mourinho Demands Consistency Following El Clasico Win

Barcelona [Spain], October 26 (ANI): Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho urged his boys not to get complacent following a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou, saying that he is not letting anyone "have their head in the clouds" and the club needs to keep going since it plays to win trophies, "not to win at Camp Nou".

A late strike from Kylian Mbappe helped Real Madrid edge past arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 in their 'El Clasico' clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday. This continues a poor week for Hansi Flick's side, which ended their 11-game unbeaten run against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League. And now, they succumbed to Real Madrid at home for the first time in three years, as per Sky Sports.

Managerial Stance on Future Matches

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said, as quoted by the club's official website, "This is a great win, but when we get back to work, I am not going to let anyone have their head in the clouds. If we win today and lose at El Sardinero [away at Racing Santander next weekend], Real Madrid don't play to win at Camp Nou, but rather to win the league. We have to keep going."

Match Highlights and Mbappe's Milestone

The first half witnessed plenty of moments, with Arda Guler stepping in off the right flank, forcing the goalie Joan Garcia into a save moments after Anthony Gordon tested Andriy Lunin. In the 24th minute, Raphinha whacked one over the bar from 16 yards and linked up with Gordon, but his low effort went wide. In the 33rd minute, it was Real Madrid's turn to give Barca some nerves, with a scissors-kick from Mbappe going over the bar.

Real Madrid got the lead in the 41st minute, with Gerard Martin whacking the ball against him from a cross by Yan Diomande into the box. In the 61st minute, Raphinha levelled the score for Barcelona. The Brazilian received a reverse pass from Pedri and his snapshot beat Lunin, who managed to get his hand on the ball but could not keep the ball out of the net.

Just five minutes later, Barcelona was denied a lead, as Martin's powerful header from a corner was saved by Lunin. Barcelona had another chance coming, with Lamine Yamal getting past a couple of challengers and clipping a shot at the goal, but the ball bounced just wide.

In the 87th minute, after some beautiful play from Jude Bellingham and a cutback from Eduardo Camavinga, Mbappe netted the winning goal, getting his boss Jose Mourinho to bring out his 'slide' celebration. With this, he also reached his 100 goals with Real Madrid, with 67 of them coming in La Liga, 25 in the UEFA Champions League, four in Copa Del Rey, two in the FIFA Club World Cup and one each in the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. So far this season, Mbappe has scored 14 times for Real Madrid. (ANI)

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