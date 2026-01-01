England have announced their playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka, marking the return of pacer Jofra Archer. Ben Duckett misses out due to injury. The three-match series begins on January 30 in Pallekele.

England Announce Playing XI; Jofra Archer Returns

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their men's team playing XI for the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The first T20I between Sri Lanka and England will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on January 30. Ace right-arm pacer Jofra Archer has been included after making a full recovery from the side strain that brought his Ashes campaign to an early end late last year.

Opening batter Ben Duckett was not considered for selection after sustaining a bruised right index finger during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier this week.

England Playing XI for First T20I

England playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka Name Squad for England Series

Earlier, Sri Lanka named a 16-player squad for the three-match T20I series against England. Dasun Shanaka will remain at the helm, with Sri Lanka retaining the core group that featured in their recent series against Pakistan, according to the ICC website.

Series Schedule and World Cup Context

The series will serve as the final preparatory assignment for both sides ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7. The three-match T20I series will get underway with the first game on January 30, followed by the second T20I on February 1, and the third and final match on February 3, all to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20I Series

Sri Lanka squad for the T20I series against England: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)