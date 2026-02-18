Jammu and Kashmir stormed into their first-ever Ranji Trophy Elite final in 67 years, defeating Bengal by six wickets in the 2025-26 semifinal. Auqib Nabi's stellar performance helped J&K chase down 126 for a landmark victory.

Jammu and Kashmir stormed into their first-ever Elite final in 67 years, defeating Bengal by six wickets in2025-26 semifinal at Kalyani. The team delivered a landmark victory that has sparked celebrations across the region, marking one of the most significant moments in Jammu and Kashmir's cricketing journey.

"It is the first time Jammu and Kashmir has reached the Ranji Trophy Elite finals after 67 years. I am very fortunate. I think today is the best day of cricket for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. I am very happy. I want to congratulate the Jammu and Kashmir team, Auqib Nabi, who has just been selected for the IPL," a Kashmiri youth player, Aamir, said.

"It is a matter of great joy. Jammu and Kashmir reached the finals for the first time. And the way they have performed. The way Nabi has performed in every match. It is a matter of great joy to defeat Bengal in the semifinals," another Kashmiri youth player said.

How the Match Unfolded

Coming to the match, Jammu and Kashmir secured a six-wicket victory over Bengal in the 2025-26 edition's semifinal clash on Wednesday at Kalyani. Despite a fantastic first-innings bowling performance by veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, Bengal's batting order collapsed spectacularly in the second innings, leaving J-K needing just 126 runs in the chase to script a historic victory.

Bengal's First Innings

Bengal were put in to bat first by Jammu and Kashmir. Sudip Gharami played the innings of his life. His magnificent 146 off 246 balls anchored the Bengal innings, supported by a patient 49 from skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran. For J-K, Auqib Nabi shone brightly, picking up 5/87 to ensure Bengal didn't run away with the game, eventually bowling them out for 328.

Jammu and Kashmir's Response

The second day and early third day belonged entirely to Shami. The right-arm pacer dismantled the J-K top order with a clinical display of seam bowling. Although J-K's middle order fought back through Abdul Samad (82) and Paras Dogra (58), Shami was relentless. He finished with figures of 8 for 90--his best-ever in first-class cricket--wrapping up the J-K innings for 302. His performance gave Bengal a slender but vital 26-run lead and appeared to have put the hosts in the driver's seat.

Bengal's Second Innings Collapse

The momentum shifted violently later on Day 3 as things turned nightmarish for Bengal. Auqib Nabi (4/36 in 10 overs) and Sunil Kumar (4/27 in 9.1 overs) produced a devastating spell of pace bowling, as both scalped eight wickets each. Bengal's top order vanished within just a few minutes of the third innings. First-innings hero Gharami fell for a duck, as did opener Sudip Chatterjee. Only Shahbaz Ahmed (24) offered any significant resistance as Bengal were bundled out for just 99 in 25.1 overs. Nabi and Sunil Kumar shared the spoils with four wickets each, setting J-K a modest target of 126.

The Historic Chase

Chasing 126 for a spot in the final, J-K faced some early jitters. Akash Deep struck twice in quick succession to remove the openers, leaving J-K at 12/2 in 3.5 overs. However, Shubham Pundir (27) and Vanshaj Sharma (43*) steadied the ship and eventually helped J&K win the match by six wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir will face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. (ANI)