Jindal Bedla clinched the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, defeating Optiemus Achievers 6 1/2 - 6 in a tense final. Rao Himmat Singh Bedla was named MVP, with their pony Ronchera winning Best Polo Pony in the Jaipur Polo Season climax.

A Hard-Fought Final

The Jaipur Polo Season 2026 reached a spectacular peak this Sunday as Jindal Bedla secured a hard-fought 6 1/2 - 6 victory against Optiemus Achievers to take home the prestigious Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup. Playing at the historic RPC Ground under the bright afternoon sun, both teams displayed incredible skill in a high-stakes final that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, Jindal Bedla entered the match with a slight handicap advantage and managed to hold off a fierce comeback from the Optiemus Achievers to cross the finishing line as Siddhanth Sharma smashed three goals, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Also, Phil Seller scored a goal to help the team's cause.

The match was a true see-saw battle where momentum shifted with every chukker, as every step of progress remained on one side, but Jindal Bedla managed to defend successfully in the final stretch of the match.

Star Performers and Accolades

The afternoon also turned out to be a personal triumph for Rao Himmat Singh Bedla as he was named the Most Valuable Player for his exceptional leadership and crucial goals throughout the four chukkers. Adding to the team's achievements, the Best Polo Pony award was presented to Ronchera, the standout mare played by the Jindal Bedla side.

While Optiemus Achievers' Daniel Otamendi and Shamsheer Ali put up a massive fight with late-game scoring, the combined efforts of Siddhant Sharma, Phill Seller, and Rao Himmat Singh Bedla proved too strong.

Celebrations and Reflections

Following the final whistle, the trophy was presented in a grand ceremony marking another successful chapter in the Jaipur polo calendar.

Venkatesh Jindal said: "It is a moment of great joy for the entire Jindal Bedla family to lift such a historic cup. The collaboration between Jindal and Bedla has been excellent; we focused on playing as a cohesive unit, and today's result shows that the hard work is paying off. Winning a tournament named after the legendary Rajmata Gayatri Devi is a special honour that every player dreams of, and I am incredibly proud of how our team stayed calm under pressure to protect our lead in the final chukker."

Rao Himmat Singh Bedla,co-partner of the team said: "It was good fun out there today. The Optiemus Achievers are indeed world-class and they really pushed us to the limit until the last second of the game, but it was great to run the horses and find our rhythm together. While receiving the MVP trophy is a humbling bonus, this victory belongs to our hard-working stable staff and the fans who brought such electric energy to the RPC Ground."

The title victory solidifies Jindal Bedla's standing as a dominant force in this year's circuit. (ANI)