Jemimah Rodrigues expressed confidence in India's T20 World Cup chances, saying the team excels at supporting each other. BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the tournament, with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain and Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed optimism for the Women in Blue's chances in the ICC T20 World Cup this year, saying that during their historic 50-over World Cup triumph last year, different players stepped up when the other player failed and will continue doing so. Rodrigues was speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, with Harmanpreet Kaur named captain and Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Addressing mediapersons at an event, she said, "Any player in the team will always want to take up any challenge for the team. If one person is down, it is the responsibility of the other person to lift up the team, and that is what this team does very well. We will continue doing so. That is what we did in the World Cup. So, I think our team is going to do well (in the T20 World Cup)"

India's Quest for T20 World Cup Title

Fresh off their 50-over World Cup triumph, India will look to build on their momentum and chase more silverware at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12. Kaur, leading India for the fifth time at the tournament, will be eager to guide her side to the coveted title, having come close on several occasions before narrowly missing out. The skipper will be supported in the batting lineup by key players in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely rest on the shoulders of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh.

Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were not available for selection owing to injuries. India will kick off their campaign on 14 June against Pakistan, where they are a part of Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

Final Preparations and Squad Unveiling

The T20 World Cup squad was unveiled by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Amita Sharma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar. India will get another opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Women's World Cup when they face England in a three-match T20I series from May 28 to June 2. The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

India Squad for England T20Is and Women's T20 World Cup

India's squad for three T20Is against England and the Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav. (ANI)