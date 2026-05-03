Jemimah Rodrigues lauded pacer Nandani Sharma's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, highlighting her sensational and consistent performance in the WPL. Sharma, who received her maiden call-up, was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the WPL.

Jemimah Praises WPL Star

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed happiness at the presence of pacer Nandani Sharma in the Women in Blue's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup squad, saying that after her exploits in the Women's Premier League (WPL), she is looking forward to showcasing her talents in the tournament. Jemimah was speaking at the sidelines of an event in Mumbai at the International Institute of Sports and Management (IISM).

Nandani was sensational in the WPL this year with Delhi Capitals (DC), a franchise Jemimah captained, ending as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 18.58, and a five-wicket haul to her name. Nandani has finally received her maiden Team India call-up for the tour of England from May 28 and the T20 World Cup starting from June 12 onwards.

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Speaking at the event as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Jemimah said, "Nandani has been a great player for us throughout the WPL. When we got her, we did not know what to expect. We knew she had the talent, but when she came on the bigger stage - the WPL, in front of the world - the way she delivered, not just in the one game, not just after the five-wicket haul, but in every single game, she was consistent. I am really looking forward to having her here."

"At the same time, I know this team is going to welcome her, prepare her well. There is a lot of experience in this team, and that experience will get the best out of her," she added.

Path to Maiden Call-up

Nandani's hat-trick and five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants (GG) launched her into stardom. It was injuries to Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam have paved the way for Nandani's call-up. She will be a part of India's four-pronged pace attack alongside Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy.

Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar said that he is looking forward to working with Nandani. "We have seen her exploits in the WPL and domestic cricket as well," he added.

India's T20 World Cup Campaign

Fresh off their 50-over World Cup triumph, India will look to build on their momentum and chase more silverware at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12. Kaur, leading India for the fifth time at the tournament, will be eager to guide her side to the coveted title, having come close on several occasions before narrowly missing out.

The skipper will be supported in the batting lineup by key players in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely rest on the shoulders of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh. Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were not available for selection owing to injuries.

India will kick off their campaign on 14 June against Pakistan, where they are a part of Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

Preparations and Squad Announcement

The T20 World Cup squad was unveiled by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Amita Sharma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

India will get another opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Women's World Cup when they face England in a three-match T20I series from May 28 to June 2. The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

India's Squad for England T20Is and T20 World Cup

India's squad for three T20Is against England and the Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

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