Javelin star Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member Indian athletics squad at Paris Olympics 2024; check full list

Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion from the Tokyo Games and current world champion in javelin throw, will lead India's 28-member athletics squad at the upcoming Paris Olympics starting July 26.

Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion from the Tokyo Games and current world champion in javelin throw, will lead India's 28-member athletics squad at the upcoming Paris Olympics starting July 26.

Chopra, 26, has opted to skip the final Diamond League event in Paris this weekend to focus on his preparations for the quadrennial event. The squad, consisting of 17 men and 11 women athletes, includes notable names like Asian Games champions Avinash Sable and Tejinderpal Singh Toor, as well as sprint hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.

Of particular interest is the 4x400m men's relay team featuring Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Rajesh Ramesh, known for their impressive performance at the last World Championships where they outpaced the USA team in a heat.

The track and field events will take place at the Stade de France from August 1 to August 11. Notably, World Athletics has introduced a new marathon race walk mixed-relay event, while the men's 50km race walk has been omitted from the Olympic programme.

Team:

Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).

Latest Videos