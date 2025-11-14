A stump mic caught Jasprit Bumrah's humorous exchange with Rishabh Pant about Temba Bavuma's height during a failed LBW appeal in the Kolkata Test. The viral moment saw Bumrah question the referral due to Bavuma being “short”.

Jasprit Bumrah’s exchange about Temba Bavuma’s height during Day 1 of the Kolkata Test has gone viral after the pacer thought he had trapped the South African captain LBW in the 13th over. After an appeal was turned down, Bumrah joked with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant about Bavuma being short, questioning whether a referral should be taken. “Bauna bhi to hae ye (he is dwarf),” Bumrah was heard through the stump mic. Pant convinced him that the ball was clipping the leg stump despite Bavuma’s height. Hawk-Eye confirmed the ball was missing the stumps by a whisker.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident drew laughter from Indian teammates but also sparked social media reactions. Bavuma, however, was dismissed soon after for 3 runs by Kuldeep Yadav.

Scroll to load tweet…

Toss

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton started aggressively, adding 57 runs in the first 10 overs. Bumrah then turned the game around by removing Rickleton and Markram within quick succession. Bavuma’s wicket put the Proteas in trouble before Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi stabilized the innings, reaching 105 for three by lunch after 27 overs.

India surprised by playing four spinners with Bumrah leading the pace attack and making early breakthroughs.